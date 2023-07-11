Watseka Police Department
07/02
Police were called to the 500 block of E Mulberry for a disturbance at 10:20 pm.
07/03
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a disturbance at 1:57 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for a disturbance at 2:09 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of S 10th Street for a public service at 4:43 am.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 6:42 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for theft of labor at 8:37 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E North Street for suspicious circumstances at 10:33 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for an unwanted person at 11:31 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 12:48 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of S 10th Street for a disturbance at 12:53 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Washington Avenue for a civil matter at 1:31 pm.
Police were called to the 1000 block of W Newell Street for a domestic at 4:23 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Cherry Street for a juvenile problem at 7:25 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Jefferson Avenue/S 4th Street at 9:07 pm. A verbal warning was given for disobeying a traffic-controlled device.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Locust Street for a burglary attempt at 11:15 pm.
07/04
Police were out in the 100 block of W Fleming Street with a suspicious person at 1:35 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Oak Street for a public service at 9:55 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of S Yount Avenue for an unwanted person at 2:56 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Fleming Street for harassment at 9:22 pm.
Police were called to E Elm Street/N Brianna Drive for a found animal at 10:00 pm.
Police were out at N Kay Street/W Walnut Street with a suspicious person at 10:40 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of N Chicago Street at 10:45 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 6th Street for a disturbance at 10:58 pm.
Police were out in the 100 block of N Jefferson Street with a car alarm at 11:38 pm.
Police were out in the 500 block of E Lincoln with a male who was in violation of order of protection at 11:59 pm. Nelson, Michael W., 42 of Watseka was arrested for Violation of Order of Protection. Nelson was transported to jail without incident.
07/05
Police were called to the 700 block of N Clarence Avenue for a suicidal subject at 4:24 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of E Ash Street at 8:22 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 8th Street for a noise complaint at 9:11 am.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 open line at 10:08 am.
Police were called to the 1000 block of E Walnut Street for a reckless driver at 11:30 am.
Police were called to the 6000 block of E Grant Street for a domestic at 11:33 am.
Police were called to E Walnut Street/S 4th Street for a traffic accident at 11:43 am. According to reports a 2011 Dodge Ram operated by Brandenburg, Rickie D., of Watseka was traveling eastbound when it struck a 2011 Hyundai Sonata operated by Gregory, Hether R., of Sheldon. Damage was estimated at over $1500 and no injuries were reported.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for an overdose at 3:45 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On 08/30/2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police report Austin Freehill, 30, of Watseka, turned himself in on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with Aggravated Domestic Battery. Freehlll later posted the required bond and was released.
On 07/04/2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested a juvenile in Woodland. According to the police reports, Deputies responded to the 100 block of E. Main St. in Woodland. Deputies met with a victim who state~ a juvenile threatened him with a knife. The juvenile was located and taken to the Iroquois County jail for Aggravated Assault where he was later released to the custody of the juvenile’s parents.
On 07/04/2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Dennis Koger, 27, of Woodland. According to police reports, Deputies responded to the 300 block of Miner St. in Woodland for a domestic disturbance. Deputies conducted their investigation on scene and Koger was arrested.
Koger was charged with Domestic Battery and Resisting Arrest. Koger was transported to the Iroquois County jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
On 07/05/2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Stephanie Harmon, 33, of Gilman. Harmon had an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for Violation of Probation and Duty to Register. According to police reports, Deputies located Harmon in the 300 block of S. Central St. in Gilman. Harmon was taken into custody and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remained in lieu of bond.
On 07/05/2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Tal Harweger, 59, of Buckley. Harweger had an outstanding Ford County warrant for Probation Violation. According to police reports, Deputies located Harweger in the 200 block of E. Central St. in Buckley. Harweger was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains extradition to Ford County.
On 07/06/2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Alfred Layton, 51, of Rankin. According to police reports, Iroquois County Sheriffs deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on St. Rt. 49 near Cissna Park Deputies report Layton failed to yield to emergency vehicles. Layton was located a short time later and taken into custody. Layton was charged with Driving While License Revoked, Fleeing and Eluding Police, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Layton was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.
On 07/06/2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Edward Reed, 34, of Milford. According to police reports, Deputies were called to a business in the 100 block of E. Jones St. in Milford for the report of a subject trespassing at the business. Deputies arrived on scene and learned that Reed had been previously trespassed from the business. Deputies located Reed nearby and took him into custody. Reed was charged with Criminal Trespass to Property. Reed was transported to the Iroquois County jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
On 07/06/2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police report Annabelle Gordon, 21, of Watseka, turned herself into the Iroquois County jail. According to police reports, Gordon had an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for Retail Theft. Gordon later posted the required bond and was released.
On 07/06/2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Marcal Smith, 18, of Rantoul. According to police reports, Smith was in custody at the Champaign County jail on an Iroquois County warrant for Failure to Appear on an original charge of Driving While License Revoked. Deputies transported Smith from the Champaign County jail to the Iroquois jail where he remained in lieu of bond