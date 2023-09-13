Watseka Police Department
09/01
Police were called to the 300 block of W Hickory Street for a suspicious person at 1:10 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of N 4th Street at 7:53 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Mulberry Street/W Park Avenue at 7:54 am. A verbal warning was
given for disobeying traffic-controlled device.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of E Walnut Street at 8:07 am. A verbal warning was
given for improper registration.
Police were called to the 600 block of S 4th Street for criminal damage to property vehicle at 9:32 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 4th Street for a suspicious person at 9:36 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a traffic accident at 10:14 am. According to
reports a 2006 Jeep Cherokee operated by Giertuga, Robert J., of Milford, was traveling southbound in a parking lot when he failed to yield and struck a 2004 Toyota Matrix operated by Spracklin, Wendy J., of Watseka. Damages were estimated at over $1500. No citations were issued.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Oak Street for a civil standby at 11:14 am.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for harassment at 1:05 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at US Hwy 24/State Route 1 at 4:39 pm. A written warning was issued for speed.
Police were called to S 4th Street/E Cherry Street for an animal complaint at 5:57 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E North Street for a civil matter at 7:06 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Oak Street for a suspicious person at 9:13 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a vehicle complaint at 10:42 pm.
09/02
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 2nd Street/W Mulberry Street at 1:21 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 3:23 am.
Police were called to N 2nd Street/W Oak Street for a traffic accident at 10:37 am. According to reports a 2017 Chevrolet operated by Younger, Marshal D., of Watseka, was traveling northbound when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2018 Hyundai operated by Hebert, Rosetta D., of Kankakee. Damage was estimated at over $1500. No injuries were reported, and no citations were issued.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of E Walnut Street at 11:07 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a dispute at 1:16 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of W Walnut Street at 1:27 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 2:23 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 4:46 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a dispute at 6:33 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 200 block of E Walnut Street at 7:28 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of S 5th Street for a suspicious person at 7:39 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 3rd Street for loud music at 8:43 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 10:45 pm.
09/03
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a business alarm at 12:48 am.
Police conducted a motorist assist at S 2nd Street/W Locust Street at 2:21 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a fight in progress at 3:36 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a lost wallet at 7:25 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for a civil matter at 11:42 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of S Brown Street for child abuse at 12:20 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 2:36 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 8th Street for a domestic at 3:55 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 7:28 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a vehicle complaint at 10:21 pm.
09/04
Police were called to the 100 block of W Fleming Street for a suspicious person at 2:07 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a civil disturbance at 2:36 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 3:22 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Kay Street for a disturbance at 4:16 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of S 4th Street for suspicious circumstances at 7:39 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of S 3rd Street for a domestic at 9:01 pm.
09/05
Police were called to the 100 block of Bell Road for an unwanted person at 10:12 am.
Police were called to N Kay Street/W Hickory Street for a suspicious person at 1:08 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Mulberry Street for an animal complaint at 3:39 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois Street for an unwanted person at 3:45 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Locust Street for harassment at 4:21 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of N Jefferson Street for a disturbance at 5:28 pm.
Police assisted Watseka Fire in he 500 block of N 6th Street for a fire alarm at 10:49 pm.
09/06
Police were out in the 400 block of W Walnut Street with an intoxicated female at 1:06 am.
Police conducted a business check in the 400 block of N 4th Street at 2:17 am.
09/07
Police assisted EMS in the 300 block of W Walnut Street at 12:51 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of S 3rd Street at 12:24 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 2:09 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Hickory Street for a disturbance that occurred at another
address at 2:26 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of S Western Avenue for an animal complaint at 4:13 pm
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for a disturbance at 7:04 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for a disturbance at 8:35 pm.
Police were called to the 1500 block of E Walnut Street for a vehicle complaint at 9:10 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a domestic at 10:01 pm.
09/08
Police assisted EMS in the 700 block of N Jefferson Street for a suicidal subject at 1:06 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 8:33 am.
Police were out in the 800 block of E Walnut Street with trespassers at 11:06 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for fraud at 11:25 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Elm Street for threats at 12:29 pm.
Police were called to N 2nd Street/W Hickory Street for a vehicle complaint at 1:12 pm.
Police were called to E Walnut Street/State Route 1 for a reckless driver at 4:32 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Walnut Street/W Hickory Street at 7:07 pm. A written warning was
issued for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of E Walnut Street at 8:17 pm. A written warning was
issued for speed.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of W Walnut Street at 8:24 pm.
09/09
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a domestic at 7:44 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of S 3rd Street for a theft at 9:19 am.
Police were called to E North Street/N 4th Street for an animal complaint at 3:36 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a suspicious vehicle at 3:59 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for a theft at 4:37 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 5th Street/E Lincoln Avenue at 7:17 pm. A verbal warning was given for registration.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Ash Street for an unwanted person at 8:05 pm.
Police conducted a warrant check in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 11:27 pm. Wood, Brandon J., 39 of Watseka, was arrested for an outstanding Iroquois County Warrant. Wood was taken to jail without incident.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On Sept. 6, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested William Tortorello, age 24, of Thawville. According to police reports, Tortorello was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol and operating a vehicle with expired registration. Tortorello was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.