Watseka Police Department
07/06
Police were called to the 600 block of E Mulberry Street for a missing juvenile at 6:37 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Walnut Street for wires down at 8:49 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for a disturbance at 12:43 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 2nd Street for threats at 4:51 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of S 4th Street for a business alarm at 6:11 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 4th Street for a burglary at 7:04 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Hickory Street for an unwanted person at 8:56 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Oak Street for a fight in progress at 10:27 pm.
Police assisted EMS in the 800 block of E Walnut Street for an overdose at 11:53 pm.
07/07
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for an assault at 12:16 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of S Yount Avenue for an animal complaint at 12:31 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 1:28 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of W Oak Street at 3:17 pm.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 5:14 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Locust Street for a disturbance at 8:21 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Locust Street for a civil disturbance at 9:03 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 6th Street for a civil disturbance at 9:19 pm.
07/08
Police conducted a business check in the 1800 block of N State Route 1 at 10:38 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Walnut Street/N 6th Street at 10:54 pm. A verbal warning was given for no headlights.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of E Walnut Street at 11:55 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
07/09
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of E Walnut Street at 12:20 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Mulberry Street for an animal complaint at 7:54 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a domestic at 10:41 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of N Clarence Avenue for a theft at 10:45 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Adams Street for suspicious circumstance at 2:14 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a vehlcle complaint at 3:10 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a civil matter at 3:34 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a disturbance at 3:34 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for suspicious circumstances at 4:40 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 4th Street for child abuse at 5:08 pm.
Police were called to N 7th Street/E Oak Street for a reckless driver at 6:10 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for possible shots fired at 11:23 pm.
07/10
Police were called to the 200 block of S 2nd Street for a disturbance at 12:14 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for a 911 hangup at 6:53 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 12:20 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Oak Street for an unwanted person at 12:55 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of S 4th Street for suspicious circumstances at 2:16 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N Brianna Drive for an animal complaint at 3:49 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 4th Street for a suspicious person at 4:50 pm.
Police were out in the 500 block of N 4th Street with a minor on a golf cart at 4:57 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N Brianna Drive/E Elm Street at 5:32 pm. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for a public service at 5:35 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of S Old US 24 for a business alarm at 7:52 pm.
07/11
Police were called to the 500 block of N Chicago Street for a juvenile problem at 12:27 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of E Oak Street at 7:45 am.
Police assisted EMS in the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a suicidal person at 10:12 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Oak Street for a disturbance at 10:40 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of S 6th Street at 11:18 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a traffic accident at 12:29 pm. According to reports a 2021 Volkswagen operated by Pendry, Austin L., of Gilman, was pulling out of a parking lot
headed westbound onto Walnut Street when it stuck a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Burdick, Linda D., of Watseka. Burdick was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital for an evaluation. Damage was estimated at over $1500. No citations were issued.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for an intoxicated person at 1:01 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Ash Street for a civil matter at 2:29 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for a solicitor at 3:33 pm.
07/12
Police conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of W Walnut Street at 12:43 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of S 2nd Street for an unwanted person at 10:07 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 11:18 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W North Street for a disturbance at 11:19 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 1:29 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a theft at 2:33 pm. Gordon, Annabelle L., 20 of Watseka was I-bonded on scene for Retail Theft and released.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Ash Street/N 6th Street at 8:53 pm. A written warning was issued for disobeying a traffic-controlled device.
Police were called to the 200 block of S 2nd Street for a suicidal subject at 9:40 pm. Before officers arrived on scene the suicidal subject left northbound on S 2nd Street. K-9 Tucker was deployed to track down the subject. K-9 Tucker led officers northbound on the railroad tracks on W Cherry Street. K-9 Tucker successfully located the suicidal subject in a parking lot in the 300 block of W Walnut Street. the suicidal subject was transported to Riverside Medical Center for an evaluation.
Police were in the 100 block of N 2nd Street with an open garage door at 9:49 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of E Mulberry Street for a missing juvenile at 10:52 pm.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 11:05 pm.
07/13
Police were in the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a vehicle complaint at 12:42 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 7:16 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 8:04 am. Hurd, Jack E., 66 of Lafayette, Indiana was arrested and charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicle. Hurd was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a disturbance at 12:02 pm.
Police were called to W Victory Street/N Kay Street for a suspicious person at 2:14 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 4:06 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of N State Route 1 at 4:53 pm. A state citation was issued for speed.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Fleming Street for a suspicious person at 6:10 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Clarence Avenue for an animal complaint at 8:28 pm.
07/14
Police were called to the 100 block of W Walnut Street for a battery at 1:08 am.
Police were out in the 500 block of E Walnut Street with a business alarm at 2:09 am.
Police were called to N 2nd Street/W North Street for an animal complaint at 9:24 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 10:31 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of N Jefferson Street at 12:59 pm. A state citation was issued for invalid registration·.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 3rd Street for trespassers at 2:28 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of W Walnut Street at 3:14 pm. Two state citations were issued for driving with no insurance and invalid registration.
Police were called to the 400 block of Fanyo Court for suspicious circumstances at 3:36 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut Street for a public complaint at 7:05 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a business alarm at 8:29 pm.
Police were called to S 8th Street/E Locust Street for a disturbance at 8:41 pm.
07/15
Police were called to the 300 block of N 8th Street for a domestic at 12:36 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W North Street for trespassers at 1:38 pm.
Police assisted EMS in the 400 block of E Oak Street for an overdose at 5:40 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of S 2nd Street for a burglary attempt at 6:54 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 2nd Street/W Mulberry Street at 7:18 am. A written warning was issued for invalid registration.
Police conducted a traffic stop at US HWY 24/State Route 1 (east junction) at 10:46 am. A written warning was issued for speed.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Elm Street for a vehicle complaint at 11:02 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Fairman Avenue/S Belmont Avenue at 12:43 pm. A written warning was issued for speed.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 1:46 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a domestic at 4:45 pm.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 4:58 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 5th Street for a disturbance at 6:21 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of N State Route 1 at 6:36 pm. A state citation was issued for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N Jefferson Street/W North Street at 7:48 pm. The motorcycle did not
stop and continued north on State Route 1. Speeds exceeded 100 mph and the pursuit was terminated.
Police were out at N 10th Street/E Porter Avenue with a firework complaint at 8:58 pm.