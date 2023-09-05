Watseka Police Department
08/26
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a domestic at 10:23 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of S 4th Street for a fight in progress at 10:59 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 51h Street for a dispute at 11:31 pm.
08/27
Police were called to the 800 block of S 2nd Street for a business alarm at 5:30 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Victory Street for a trespasser at 9:01 am.
Police were out at N 4th Street/E North Street for a mental subject at 11:05 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of N Virginia Street for a dispute at 11:30 am.
Police were called to the 100 block E North Street for a disturbance at 12:03 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Cherry Street for a disturbance at 2:03 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 2:06 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a civil matter at 2:36 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of S 4th Street for illegal burning at 2:54 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for suspicious circumstances at 3:47 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 3:56 pm.
Police were out in the 400 block of W North Street with a suspicious vehicle occupied at 5:09 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for suspicious circumstances at 6:27 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a suspected impaired driver at 9:11 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a civil matter at 10:10 pm.
Police were out in the 400 block of W Walnut Street with a suspicious vehicle at 10:52 pm.
Police were out at N 2nd Street/W Hickory Street with a mental subject at 10:54 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois Street for a dispute at 11:00 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Cherry Street for a suicidal subject at 11:09 pm.
08/28
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for suspicious circumstances at 8:09 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Oak Street for a suspicious person at 11:42 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Cherry Street for a suspicious person at 1:58 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 3rd Street/E Mulberry Street at 3:18 pm. A verbal warning was given for disobeying school bus stop sign.
Police were called to the 900 block of E Locust Street for a disturbance at 5:19 pm.
Police were called to the 1000 block of N Jefferson Street for a burglary at 5:52 pm.
08/29
Police were out at N Kay Street/W Walnut Street with a suspicious person at 1:08 am.
Police were out in the 900 block of S 4th Street with a suspicious vehicle at 1:28 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Hickory Street for a domestic at 3:23 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 6:13 am. Walwer, Brittney A., 35 of Watseka, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Resisting Arrest. Walwer was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for fraud at 12:39 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 4th Street for a suspicious person at 12:57 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of S Western Avenue for criminal damage to property at 3:00 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for an animal complaint at 4:31 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of E Locust Street for a disturbance at 8:37 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a burglary attempt at 8:49 pm.
Police were called to the 1200 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 10:10 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for a theft at 11:53 pm.
08/30
Police were called to the 500 block of E Ash Street for a suspicious person at 3:03 am. Bosley, Megan L., 40 of Watseka, was arrested for Criminal Trespass to Vehicle and Resisting Arrest. Bosley was transported to jail without incident.
Police assisted EMS in the 400 block of E Oak Street for an overdose at 3:56 am.
Police were out in the 1000 block of E Walnut Street for a city ordinance violation at 9:18 am.
Police were out in the 300 block of E Ash Street for a city ordinance violation at 9:31 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of S Belmont Avenue for a missing juvenile at 9:54 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Ash Street for a domestic at 11:48 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 3:24 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 6:06 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of S 4th Street for a domestic at 7:40 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a noise complaint at 9:00 pm.
Police were int e 200 block of Brianna Drive with a suspicious vehicle at 10:50 pm.
Police were in the 200 block of W Hickory Street with a suspicious person at 11:30 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 6th Street/E Walnut Street at 11:33 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a business alarm at 11:40 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 24/County Road 1850 N at 11:57 pm. Salyer, Jonathan R., 26 of Watseka, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine 5-15 grams, Possession of a Controlled
Substance and Possession of Hypodermic Needle. A verbal warning was given for expired registration. Salyer was transported to jail without incident.
08/31
Police conducted a house check in the 300 block of E Sheridan Street at 12:15 am.
Police conducted a warrant check on W Newell Street/N Market Street at 10:45 am. Tykol, Roy M., 36 of Watseka, was arrested for an outstanding Ford County Warrant. Tykol was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 misdial at 1:53 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 2nd Street/W Locust Street at 3:16 pm. A written warning was issued for disobeying a school bus stop sign.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Park Avenue for a suspicious person at 6:45 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Ash Street for a suspicious person at 7:22 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Walnut Street/N Kay Street at 9:44 pm. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police assisted EMS in the 400 block of E Oak Street for an overdose at 9:50 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of S 10th Street for a traffic accident at 1:11 pm. According to reports a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox operated by King, Janice, of Sheldon was backing when she struck a 2018 Ford Sedan that was unoccupied. Damage was estimated at over $1500. No citations were issued.
09/01
Police were called to the 600 block of W Park Avenue for a suspicious vehicle at 11:44 am. Handy,
Edward T., 40 of Watseka and Purvis, Giaccamo R., 37 of Watseka were both arrested for Possession of
Methamphetamine and Criminal Trespass to Land. Handy and Purvis were both transported to jail
without incident.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a domestic battery at 11:55 am. Suratt, Carla M., 42 of Watseka was arrested for Domestic Battery and Possession of Drug Equipment. Suratt was transported to jail without incident.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
On August 29, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Gary D. Helmuth, age 41, of Lovington IL. According to police reports, Helmuth was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine. Helmuth was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On August 31, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Tangeva Stevens, age 34, of Woodland. According to police reports, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on Grove St. in Woodland for a report of a domestic altercation in progress. Upon arrival, deputies conducted and investigation resulting in Stevens being taking into custody and charged with two counts of domestic battery. In addition, Stevens resisted deputies while being taken into custody and was subsequently charged with resisting arrest. Stevens was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On September 1, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Paul S. Farmer, age 35. According to police reports sheriff’s deputies along with Riverside and Beaverville EMS were dispatched to the intersection of Co. Rd. 2800 E. and 3100 N. for the report of a subject laying in the roadway. Upon arrival, it was determined there was no medical emergency, and Farmer quickly fled the scene on foot. Deputies later located Farmer and discovered him to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine less than 5 grams, as well as being wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine. Farmer was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On September 1, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Tangeva Stevens, 34, of Woodland. According to police reports, deputies were called to the 100 block of Grove St. in Woodland for the report of a domestic incident Tangeva was taken into custody and charged with Domestic Battery and Resisting Law Enforcement. Tangeva was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
On September 2, 2023, Milford Police Department arrested James Farris, 31, of Thornton. According to police reports, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle-being driven by Farris. A records check of Farris’ driver’s license revealed he had a revoked Illinois license. Farris was taken into custody and charged with Driving While License Revoked. Farris was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
On September 2, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Luis Pemz, 43, of Watseka. According to police reports, Deputies stopped a vehicle being driven by Perez as Deputies knew Perez had a suspended Illinois license Perez was taken into custody and charged with Driving While License Suspended and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. Perez was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
On September 2, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Chris Jaworski, 27, of Onarga. According to police reports, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jaworski for multiple traffic violations. Deputies observed signs of impairment while speaking with Jaworski. Jaworski was taken into custody after an investigation was conducted. Jaworski was charged with DUI Alcohol, Driving with no Taillights When Required, and Improper Display of Registration. Jaworski was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents
On August 28, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Co. Rd. 700 E. and 2950 N. According to police reports, a commercial motor vehicle driven by Zachary B. Hausner, age 36, of Chicago was traveling north on Co. Rd. 700 E. Hausner stopped at the marked intersection, and then began to proceed through. Hausner failed to notice a west bound vehicle on Co. Rd. 2950 N. The westbound vehicle, driven by Jason E. West, age 37, of Clifton noticed Hausner’s vehicle and swerved to avoid a collision, causing his vehicle to exit the roadway and strike the ditch embankment on the north west side of the intersection. Minor injuries were reported and Hausner was ticketed for failure to yield at a marked intersection.