Watseka Police Department
3/24
At 12:56 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of E. US Hwy 24. A written warning was issued.
At 3:20 a.m., Officers assisted Iroquois County Sheriffs Office on a traffic stop.
At 2:23 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of E. Hickory to investigate a suspicious package that was dropped off.
At 4:18 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the corner of S. 10th St. and E. Grant. A written warning was issued.
At 5:09 p.m., Officers investigated a hit and run accident that occurred in the 1700 block of E. Walnut.
At 5:16 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop on N. Veterans Parkway. A written warning was issued.
At 6:37 p.m., Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of W. Walnut St.
At 8:50 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the corner of N. 5th St. and E. Walnut St. in reference to juveniles chasing one another.
At 9:33 p.m., Officers investigated a complaint of a drunk and disorderly subject in the 300 block of W. North St.
At 9:47 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the corner of E. Cherry St. and S. 3rd St. A verbal warning was issued.
At 10:05 p.m., Officers investigated a traffic accident in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St.
3/25
At 9:04 a.m., Officers investigated an activated burglar alarm in the 200 block of W. Walnut St.
At 2:00 p.m., Officers investigated a report of harassment in the 500 block of Martin Av.
At 2:16 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Walnut St. in reference to a civil matter.
At 5:39 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Walnut St. in reference to a domestic disturbance in progress. Parties were separated.
At 6:38 p.m., Officers assisted with a stranded vehicle in the 1400 block of E. Walnut St.
At 7:46 p.m., Officers conducted a business check in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St.
At 10:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Mulberry in reference to a juvenile problem.
3/26
At 3:58 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Walnut St. in reference to an intoxicated person disturbing the peace.
At 6:23 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of N. Chicago in reference to a domestic disturbance.
At 1:29 p.m., Officers investigated a hit and run accident in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St.
At 4:12 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of E. Walnut St. A written warning was issued.
At 7:54 p.m., Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of S. Oppyville Rd.
At 8:07 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 4th St. in reference to a domestic disturbance. Jessica Klein (37 year old Watseka Resident) was arrested for Domestic Battery.
3/27
At 2:54 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 300 block of W. Walnut St. The passenger; Watseka resident Nikita Feig 34 year old female was arrested on a Benton County Warrant,
Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Hypodermic needle, and Possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 5:31 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Park in reference to a report of criminal damage to multiple vehicles.
At 9:36 a.m., Officers were dispatched to 409 W. Mulberry St. in reference to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle.
At 11:05 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Walnut St in reference to a theft that occurred on 3/24/23.
At 11:46 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of N. 3rd in reference to criminal damage to a vehicle.
At 11:57 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 10th St. in reference to a violation of an
Order of Protection.
At 12:18 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 4th St. in reference to a stand by.
At 2:39 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Oak St. in reference to a welfare check.
At 2:56 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of E. Walnut for a 911 open line.
At 3:10 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Mulberry St. for a report of telephone harassment.
At 3:25 p.m., Officers took a theft report in the 400 block of E. Hickory. Some of the items were returned to their owner.
At 5:46 p.m., Officers were dispatched back to the 600 block of E. Mulberry St. for a welfare check.
At 6:19 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of N. Veterans Parkway for an activated commercial burglary alarm.
At 7:02 p.m., Officers spoke with a resident from the 500 block of E. Hickory concerning an order of protection.
At 8:44 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of E. Walnut St. Driver was released with a written warning.
At 8:49 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block E. Walnut St. Driver was released with a written warning.
At 9:29 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the corner of 5th St. and E. Walnut. 42-year-old Goodland Resident Sauna Davenport was cited for Operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
03/28
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for a vehicle complaint at 6:41 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a domestic battery at 7:37 am.
Police were called to S Belmont Avenue/E Fairman Avenue for illegal burning at 9:59 am.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 open line at 1:56 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a civil matter at 3:27 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 3:57 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of W Lafayette Street at 7:50 pm. A verbal warning was given for driving with no headlights.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Mulberry Street for an animal complaint at 8:04 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for an unwanted person at 8:40 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious vehicle at 9:27 pm.
03/29
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of North State Route at 12:46 am. A written warning was issued for invalid registration.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut Street for a juvenile problem at 2:58 am.
Police assisted EMS in the 500 block of N 5th Street with an intoxicated individual at 6:15 pm.
03/30
Police assisted a motorist in the 1700 block of N State Route 1 at 8:03 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Hickory Street for an animal complaint at 8:31 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Ash Street for a vehicle complaint at 10:32 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 4th Street for a vehicle complaint at 12:15 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for trespassers at 12:46 pm.
Police were called to the 1000 block of W Newell Street for a domestic at 12:51 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 3rd Street for a suicidal subject at 1:20 pm.
Police were called to N State Route 1/E 2300 North Road for a disturbance at 2:04 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Adams Street for an animal complaint at 2:59 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of E Locust Street for a civil stand by at 4:24 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of s 10th Street for a child custody issue at 4:26 pm.
Police were out with trespassers in the 800 block of E Walnut Street at 5:27 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 3rd Street for a vehicle complaint at 5:29 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for a violation of order of protection at 6:10 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for an unwanted person at 7:46 pm.
Police assisted State Police at E US Hwy 24/1700 East Road at 8:46 pm
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a reckless driver at 8:51 pm.
03/31
Police were called to the 1200 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 5:40 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for trespassers at 10:47 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Mulberry Street for illegal burning at 4:01 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for a public service at 7:18 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of S 9th Street for a reckless driver at 7:37 pm.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 8:02 pm.
Police were called to the 1000 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 8:13 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for a violation of order of protection at 9:37 pm.
04/01
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 12:23 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Walnut Street for criminal damage to property at 8:40 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Mulberry Street for a civil matter at 2:52 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Cherry Street/S 2nd Street at 4:25 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to E Elm Street/N 5th Street for a vehicle complaint at 5:16 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a purse laying on the ground at 6:35 pm.
Police assisted the Iroquois County Sheriffs Department in the 2100 block of N State Route 1 for a domestic battery at 10:43 pm.
04/02
Police were called to the 500 block of E Ash Street for a standby at 12:22 am.
Police were called to the alley behind the 400 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 1:25am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 7:13 am.
Police conducted a welfare check at the east junction for an elderly male at 10:36 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a domestic at 11:18 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 700 block of W Walnut Street at 1:17 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a disturbance at 1:31 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Ash Street for a domestic at 6:24 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of S 3rd Street for a civil service at 8:27 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 2nd Street/W Cherry Street at 9:06 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On March 30, 2023, Louis Perez, age 43, of Watseka was brought over from court to the Iroquois County Jail to serve a sentence for fleeing and eluding and resisting a peace officer. Perez served a 4 day sentence and was released.
On April 3rd, 2023, Jesse K. McGehee, age 41, of Gilman turned himself in to the Iroquois Jail to serve a 15 day work release sentence for domestic battery.
Accidents:
On March 31, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a single vehicle accident that occurred on St. Rt 1 at 2183 N. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Jessica N. Westbrook, age 35, of Sheldon was traveling north on St. Rt. 1 when she hydroplaned and entered the west ditch. The vehicle then continued north and struck a private fence and shrubbery. There was over $1500 in damage to the vehicle. Westbrook was issued a citation for driving too fast for conditions and improper lane usage. No injuries were reported.
On April 2, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident that occurred on County Rd 750 N near 2274 E. According to police reports, a vehicle being. driven by James G. Birch, age 21, of Milford was eastbound on 750 N. For unknown reasons, the vehicle entered the north ditch and continued east for approximately 100 yards, striking a culvert and then overturning and landing on the passenger side. Both James and the passenger were trapped in the vehicle and were extricated by Milford Fire/EMS and then transported to Carle Hospital in Hoopeston. Both James and the passenger were then airlifted from Hoopeston to Carle Hospital in Champaign with serious suspected injuries. This accident is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.