Watseka Police Department Reports
06/12
Police were called to the 1200 block of W Smith Street for an animal complaint at 10:03 pm.
06/13
Police were called to the 100 block of E Oak Street for trespassers at 6:46 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Mulberry Street for threats at 9:04 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 1:23 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 4:39 pm. Eisermann, Gregory J., 28 of Watseka, was I-bonded for Retail Theft.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 misdial at 5:31 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 3rd Street for a juvenile problem at 7:10 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 11:55 pm.
06/15
Police were out in the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a trespasser at 12:28 am. Munson, Tarrence, 45 of Watseka was I-bonded for Criminal Trespass to Land.
Police were out in the 400 block of E Elm Street for an unwanted person at 12:53 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of E Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 2:10 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of N 6th Street for a suicidal subject at 3:10 am.
Police were out in the 800 block of E Walnut Street for trespassers at 6:21 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 2nd Street/W Walnut Street at 9:18 am. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Mulberry Street for a suspicious juvenile at 10:28 am.
Police were called to the 900 block of W Main Street for a wanted subject at 11:17 am. Kusman, Thomas J., 50 of Watseka was arrested for Violation of Sex Offender Registration Act. Kusman was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 600 block of S 5th Street for a theft at 2:19 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 misdial at 4:00 pm.
Police were called 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for a missing person at 7:33 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Washington Street for criminal damage to vehicle at 7:47 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 6th Street for fraud at 8:49 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Cherry Street for a domestic at 9:55 pm
06/16
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Locust Street and 5th Street at 11:45 pm. A verbal warning was given for suspended registration.
06/17
Police were called to the 100 block of E Locust Street for a suspicious person at 7:44 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 4th Street for a disturbance at 11:23 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 3rd Street for a suicidal subject at 11:48 am.
Police conducted a warrant check in the 300 block of E Walnut Street at 6:54 pm. Koch, James F., 56 of Sheldon was arrested for an outstanding Iroquois County Warrant. Koch was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Ash Street for a fight in progress at 6:55 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for harassment at 7:19 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 6th Street for a vehicle complaint at 7:44 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Washington Street for an assault that took place at an unknown location at 7:58 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 6th Street for harassment at 10:06 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Cherry Street for a suspicious person at 10:42 pm.
06/18
Police were called to E Hickory Street/N 8th Street for a suspicious person at 12:10 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a disturbance at 6:58 am.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 8:04 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a disturbance at 10:03 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of S Belmont Avenue for a suspicious person at 11:50 am.
Police were called to the 900 block of W North Street for a domestic battery at 12:20 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of W Park Avenue at 4:36 pm.
Police were called to E Walnut Street/N 3rd Street for a reckless driver at 5:30 pm.
06/19
Police were out in the 600 block of N 6th Street for squatters at 12:26 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a business alarm at 4:05 am.
Police were out in the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 4:29 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Iroquois Street for a burglary at 10:08 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 6th Street for squatters at 10:53 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a traffic accident involving a pedestrian at 11:10 am. According to reports a 2020 Chevrolet operated by Tucker, Patricia A. of Watseka was traveling northbound in a parking lot when she truck a pedestrian, Paris, Donna K. of Veedersburg. Paris was taken to IMH for minor injuries.
Police were called to S 2nd Street/W Locust Street for a suspicious vehicle at 2:02 pm.
Police were out in the 100 block of N 4th Street for a suspicious person at 2:45 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S Brown Street for a juvenile problem at 3:18 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N Jefferson Street for a suspicious vehicle at 5:09 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police
Arrests:
On June 18, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Laken Rushbrook, age 24, of Danforth. According to police reports, Rushbrook was charged with criminal damage to property under $500. Rushbrook was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On June 18, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Gerald D. Garcia, age 52, of Martinton. According to police reports, Garcia was charged with violation of an order of protedion. Garcia was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On June 17, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Justin L. Mercier, age 34, of Martinton. According to police reports, Mercier was charged with domestic battery. Mercier was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On June 16, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Anna R. Munoz, age 42, of Crescent City. According to police reports, Munoz was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with violation of a stalking no contact order. Munoz was aware of her warrant and turned herself into the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.