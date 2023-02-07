Watseka Police Department
02/01
Police were called to the 100 block of W Oak Street for a bicycle theft at 11:09 pm. Munson, Tarrence,
45 of Watseka, was arrested and charged with theft. Munson was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois Street for a domestic battery at 11:36 pm. Defrees, Robert P., 58 of Watseka, was arrested and charged for domestic battery. Defrees was transported to jail without incident.
02/02
Police were called to the 100 block of S Yount Avenue for a suicidal subject at 12:18 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of W Walnut Street at 1:38 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 2:04 am. England, Jennifer L,, 56 of Buckley, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams. England was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Locust Street for a vehicle complaint at 8:19 am. Police were called to the 100 block of N Jefferson Street for an unwanted person at 10:19 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Grant Street for a wanted suspect. Musselman, James, 36 of Watseka, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for an intoxicated subject at 2:17 pm. Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 3:38 pm. Police were called to the 200 block of N 4th Street for a civil standby at 4:54 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a vehicle complaint at 5:15 pm. Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for an intoxicated person at 8:06 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 10:30 p.m.
02/03
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 1:04 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 1:32 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for suspicious activity at 5:41 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of S 4th Street for a property exchange at 11:22 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 11:30 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of E Walnut Street at 11:43 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 11:48 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 1:31 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at State Route 1/Walnut Street at 2:40 pm. A written warning was given for speed.
Police were called to the 500 block of S 10th Street for a domestic at 2:53 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 4:39 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 8:39 pm.
02/04
Police conducted a motorist assist in the 700 block of W Walnut Street at 1:55 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of N Monroe Street for criminal damage to property at 4:27 a.m. Cade, Austin B., 28 of Watseka was arrested for driving under the Influence of alcohol and leaving the
scene of an accident. Austin was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 6:40 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for a mental subject at 11:03 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Oak Street for a civil matter at 12:12 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a mental subject at 2:14 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On February 3, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Christian M. Bryant, age 19, of Kankakee. According to police reports, Bryant was charged with aggravated domestic battery. Bryant was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On February 3, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police returned from the Kankakee County Jail with Jeremy Lehnig, age 33, of St. Anne. According to police reports, Lehnig was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with driving while license suspended. Lehnig was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On February 3, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Jorgen W. Schumers, age 22, of Onarga. According to police reports, Schumers was charged with no valid registration, driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. In addition, Schumers was wanted an outstanding Livingston County warrant. Schumers was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.
Arrests:
On February 3, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police returned from Cook County Illinois with Robert J. Zermeno, 37 years old, from Clifton. According to police reports, Zermeno was wanted on outstanding Iroquois County warrant for Deceptive Practices. Zermeno was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
On February 3, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police attempted to stop a vehicle traveling southbound on St. Rt. 49 just north of Cissna Park for one headlight, The vehicle failed to stop for emergency lights and sirens and led sheriffs deputies on a pursuit The pursuit led deputies to the south county line east of Hoopeston where Vermilion County Deputies deployed spike strips effectively disabling the vehicle. The driver fled on foot, however was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit The driver, Cory D. Durflinger, 39 years old of Potomac, was placed into custody and charged with Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer, Driving While License Revoked, and several other traffic offenses, Durflinger was also wanted on Iroquois County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Battery. Durflinger also had a warrant from Ford County for Failure to Appear on Petition to Revoke Probation. Durflinger was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained is in lieu of bond.
On February 4, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Tricia K Eby, 39 years old of Potomac. According to police reports, Iroquois County Sheriffs Deputies made contact with Eby in the 500 block of east Oak St, of Watseka. Eby had two outstanding warrants. Eby was wanted out of Champaign County for Failure to Appear on an original charge of driving While Under the Influence. Eby was also wanted out of Effingham County for Failure to Appear on an original charge of Driving While Under the influence. Deputies discovered a bag of suspected methamphetamine while piecing Eby into custody on the above warrants. Eby was charged with possession of rnethaphetamine and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remained in lieu of bond.
On February 4, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s police arrested Christopher McCorkle, 33, of Gilman. According to police reports, McCorkle was arrested for criminal damage over $500, theft over $500 and Possession of Methamphetamine 5-15 grams. McCorkle was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted required bond and was released.
On February 4, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police returned from Vermilion County with Benjamin A. Hartman of Rankin, According to police reports, Hartman was wanted on Iroquois County warrant for Failure to Appear on an original charge of Theft under $500. Hartman remained in custody in lieu of bond.
On February 4, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Arturo W. Andrade, 40 years old, of Gilman for DUI Alcohol, DUI Alcohol with a BAC over .05 and Improper lane usage, According to police reports. Andrade was traveling northbound on Crescent St. in Gilman when Andrade’s vehicle crossed over the center line almost striking a Sheriffs Deputies vehicle. Sheriffs Deputies conducted a traffic stop and several signs of impairment were observed, Andrade was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents:
On February 3, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 500 block of E. 2nd St. in Gilman. According to police reports, a 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo driven by a juvenile attempted to maneuver around a parked 2019 Toyota Rav4, however the juvenile could not avoid collision, striking the parked vehicle and causing over $1,500 in damages. No injuries were reported, and no citations were issued.
On February 3, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 500 block of E. 2nd St. in Gilman. According to police reports, a 2010 Dodge Journey driven by a juvenile was backing cut of a parking space when the vehicle struck a 2018 Toyota Camry causing over $1,500 in damages. No citations were issued, and no injuries were reported.
On February 6, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a single vehicle accident on 700 E. at St. Rt 116. Preliminary investigation revealed Allyson Kochevar of Elwood was traveling southbound on 700 E. when Kochevar failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the St. Rt. 116 intersection. Kochevar’s vehicle, a 2003 Jeep Liberty, traveled through the intersection striking the ditch on the south side causing the vehicle to rollover, Kochevar’s vehicle also caught on fire. Kochevar was transported to local hospital for treatment. No citations were issued.