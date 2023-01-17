Watseka Police Department
1/10
Police were called to S 4th Street/E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 12:33 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 12:58 am. Reed, Tara R., 44 of Watseka was arrested for disorderly conduct. Tara was transported to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 6:09 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 9:51 am.
Police were called to the 900 block of N Virginia Street for a suspicious person at 10:36 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Oak Street for an animal complaint at 12:29 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S Second Street for criminal damage to a vehicle at 1:05 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Oak Street for a loose dog at 2:25 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Cherry Street for a panic alarm at 3:33 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a public service at 4:32 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of S 10th Street at 5:19 pm. A state citation was issued for driving while license is revoked.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for a violation of order of protection at 8:28 pm.
1/11
Police were called to the 500 block of E. Oak St. in reference to a suicidal subject at 1:01 a.m.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E. Walnut at 12:05 p.m. in reference to an unwanted subject at a business.
Police were called to the 500 block of E. Locust at 2:53 p.m. in reference to a report of fraud.
Police were called to the 200 block of W. Walnut in reference to a suspicious person at 4:11 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of E. North St in reference to a disturbance at 4:21 p.m.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 6:08 p.m. in reference to an activated panic alarm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for fraud at 10:25 pm. Police were called to the 100 block of N 6th Street for a civil matter at 10:55 pm.
01/12
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a trespasser at 1:53 am. Munson, Tarrence,
45 of Watseka was I-bonded and released for criminal trespass to property.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Hickory Street for a theft at 9:48 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a civil matter at 12:01 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of S 3rd Street for a public service at 12:38 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 2nd Street/ W Walnut Street at 4:19 pm. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious vehicle at 6:49 pm. Police were called to the 100 block of N Bch Street for a suspicious vehicle at 7:07 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for a violation of order of protection at 7:37 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois Street for a disturbance at 7:50 pm.
1/15
Police were called to the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 12:47 a.m. to check on a suspicious vehicle.
Police were called to 400 block of N. 4th Street at 8:08 a.m. in reference to a suspicious person trespassing in the area.
Police were called to the 200 block of W. Hickory at 11:49 a.m. in reference to a fight in progress. Police conducted a business check in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 12:55 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of W. Walnut at 1:08 p.m. in reference to a suspicious person in the area.
Police met with a subject in the lobby of the PD at 2:21 p.m. in reference to a violation of an Order of Protection.
Police were called to the 500 block of N. 4th St. at 3:23 p.m. for a welfare check of a child.
Police were called to the 1200 block of E. Walnut in reference to a customer attempting to use a counterfeit $100 bill at 3:37 p.m. Theresa Fowler, a 68-year-old female Watseka resident was located at 4:02 p.m. and taken into custody for possession of Controlled substance, operating uninsured motor vehicle, displaying fictitious registration, and expired registration. The counterfeit bill was seized.
Police and Fire were called to the corner of S. 4th a. and E. Hamilton St for a vehicle fire at 5:39 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Police were called to Peters Park at 11:52 p.m. in reference to two individuals being seen in the area, entering the dugouts. The subjects were removed from the park.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the corner of 2nd and Locust at 11:55 p.m.
1/16
Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of W. Walnut St at 1:32 a.m. A citation was issued.
Police were called to Crossroads towing Co. in reference to a door being left open at 3:31 a.m. Police investigated and found no one in the area.
Police were called to the 500 block of N. 5th St. for a welfare check at 10:18 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of E. Mulberry St. at 11:08 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Police were called to the 400 block of N. 4th St. for a trespasser at Nettie Davis School at 1:37 p.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of S. Western Av at 2:16 p.m. for a burglary in progress. The subject in question was gathering his own personal items and was escorted off the property.
Police were called to the 200 block of W. Walnut St in reference to a subject locating unwanted property in the area. Police responded and collected the property at 6:43 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of W. Walnut St. at 7:53 p.m. in reference to two individuals stealing from a retail store.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On January 13, 2023, Anthony L. Fisk, age 42, of Ashkum turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail to serve a sentence for possession of methamphetamines.
On January 13, 2023, Christian Arledge, age 23, of Champaign turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail to serve a sentence for aggravated DUI.
On January 13, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Billy T. Roof, age 35, of Kankakee. According to police reports, Roof was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of concealing the death of a person. Roof was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On January 13, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Andrew R. Gryczewski, age 52, of Watseka. According to police reports, Crysczewski was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Grysczewski was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On January 14, 2023, Clifton Police arrested Juan Lavell Sanders Dorsey, age 23, of Pembroke. According to police reports, Sanders Dorsey was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for a reckless driving charge. Sanders Dorsey was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents:
On January 13, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a hit and run accident on West Seminary St. just west of Chestnut St, in Onarga. According to police reports, a parked vehicle owned by Joseph P. Lyznicki, was parked on W. Seminary St in a legal parking space. The owner came out after having been parked a while and found over $1500 in damage to the driver's side front fender. This accident is still under investigation.