Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On May 23, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Bayleah J. Moore, age 23, of Gilman. According to police reports, Moore was charged with criminal trespass to a residence. Moore was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On May 23, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kyle J. Lergner, age 36, of Bonfield. According to police reports, Lerger was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for driving while license revoked. Lergner was transported to the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department where he remains in lieu of bond.
On May 24, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Willie E. Coley, age 47, of Milwaukee, WI. According to police reports, Coley was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while license suspended charge. Coley was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On May 25, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested John B. Benoit, age 43, of Onarga. According to police reports, Benoit was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with manufacturing and delivering methamphetamine. Benoit was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On May 25, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Dakota J. Degarmo, age 25, of Paxton. According to police reports, Degarmo was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for resisting and obstructing a peace officer. Degarmo was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On May 26, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Vickie L. Klecker, age 52, of Crescent City. According to police reports, Klecker was charged with aggravated assault and domestic battery. Klecker was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On May 28, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Robert S. Reinagle, age 27, of Buckley. According to police reports, Reinagle was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a breath alcohol concentration over .08, driving while license suspended, improper lane usage and speeding. Reinagle was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On May 29, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Tiffany A. Wendel, age 43, of Gilman. According to police reports, Wendel was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a breath alcohol concentration over .08, improper lane usage, and failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Wendel was taken into custody after deputies were dispatched the 300 block of S. Crescent in Gilman for the report of a single vehicle accident. After a brief investigation, it was discovered that Wendel lost control of the vehicle she was operating
and struck a curb. Signs of alcohol impairment were observed during the investigation. Wendel was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents:
On May 22, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car vs. deer accident that occurred on US Hwy 52 just north of County Rd 1900 N. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Mohammad Ismail Khali Al Omari, age 37, of Tinley Park was northbound on US 52 when a deer entered the roadway near 1900 N. The vehicle struck the deer causing over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Watseka Police Department
05/26
Police were called to the 600 block of E Porter Avenue for a civil matter at 9:40 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a suicidal subject at 10:07 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a standby at 10:15 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of E Porter Avenue for a theft at 12:05 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for an assault at 12:49 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N Market Street/W Lafayette Street at 4:05 pm. A written warning was issued for speed.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 4:07 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of E Walnut Street at 4:25 pm. A verbal warning was
given for speed.
Police were called to the 400 block of S Cips Street for an animal complaint at 6:59 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 8:59 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of E Walnut Street at 9:29 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N Kay Street for a suspicious person at 11:13 pm.
Police were out in the 900 block of S 4th Street with a suspicious vehicle at 11:49 pm.
05/27
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 3rd Street/E Ash Street at 12:38 am. A written warning was issued for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of N State Route 1 at 8:29 am. A verbal warning was
given for speed.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 9:37 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Ash Street for threats at 11:02 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N Market Street for criminal sexual assault at 2:39 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Iroquois Street for threats by telephone at 3:25 pm.
Police were called to N 5th Street/E Hickory Street for a loud music complaint at 3:32 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W Walnut Street at 5:24 pm. A state citation was
issued for driving with a suspended drivers license.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Ash Street for a domestic at 6:11 pm.
Police were called to E Mulberry Street/S 10th Street for a 911 hangup at 7:20 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Walnut Street/E Grant Street at 7:56 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of E Walnut Street at 7:56 pm. A vernal warning was
given for registration.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 8th Street/E Cherry Street at 8:09 pm. A verbal warning was given for registration.
Police conducted a business check in the 1700 block of E Walnut Street at 9:03 pm.