Watseka Police Department:
Feb. 22
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 5:27 a.m. A verbal warning for multiple violations was given.
Police responded to a call about illegal burning in the 500 block of North Fifth Street at 6:44 a.m.
Police responded to a possible order of protection in the 500 block of East Hickory at 3:36 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at North and Wabash at 5:52 p.m. a verbal warning for defective taillights was given.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Sixth Street at 9:11 p.m.
police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:23 p.m.
Feb. 23
Police responded to a call about a person who was suicidal in the 100 block of North Sixth Street at 4:11 a.m.
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to a vehicle in the 500 block of North Market at 1:06 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Jefferson at 1:24 p.m. A verbal warning for improper lane usage was given.
Police responded to a call about wires down in the area of Market an dLafayette at 4:21 p.m. Police responded to a call about harassment in the 500 block of West Pleasant at 6:53 p.m.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 200 block of Wet Walnut at 6:56 p.m.
Police responded to a traffic complaint in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 7:09 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 100 block of South Yount at 7:10 p.m.
Feb. 24
Police located a possible intoxicated driver at the west junction at 8:04 a.m. The person had fallen asleep while waiting for the traffic light to change.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the 400 block of East Cherry at 1:50 p.m.
Police assisted Riverside EMS at a call in the 1700 block of Eat Walnut at 2:57 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a threat in the 500 block of North Second Street at 4:29 p0.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Ash at 5:08 p.m.
Police responded to a fight in progress in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 7:27 p.m.
Assistance was given to a neighboring agency in the 500 block of E Walnut at 10:49pm.
Feb. 25
Police were called to N 6th/E Ash for a possible domestic disturbance at 1:29am. After investigation the call was unfounded.
Assistance was given in the 100 block of S Belmont at 6:58am.
Police were called to S Yount Ave/W Fleming for an animal complaint at 9:03am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Hickory Ct for a theft at 9:15am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak for a domestic disturbance at 11:42am.
Police responded to a 911 misdial in the 1400 block of E Walnut at 1:23pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Ash for a disturbance at 1:49pm. Arrested was Haley A Strong, 29 of St. Anne. Strong was charged with battery and possession of a controlled substance.
Police were called to E Walnut/Brianna Dr for a suspicious person at 5:22pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut for assistance at 8:22pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut for a domestic disturbance at 10:58pm. After investigation the call was unfounded.
Feb. 26
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1000 block of E Walnut at 6:54pm.
Police were out in the 100 block of W Oak for an investigatory vehicle stop at 9:00am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory for a civil stand-by at 9:40pm.
Police were called to W Walnut/N Jefferson for a vehicle complaint at 11:13pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th to assist DCFS at 11:52am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Cherry for a welfare check on an individual at 4:25pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison for a domestic disturbance at 5:09pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S Yount for criminal damage to property at 6:44pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1400 block of E Walnut at 8:35pm. The driver was given a warning for equipment.
Feb. 27
Police investigated a burglary that occurred in the 400 block of N. 4th St. at 10:32 am.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 300 block of E. Hickory at 11:51 am.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 400 block of E. Oak at 1:04 pm.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 900 block of S. 4th St. at 1:11 pm. Police assisted ICSD on serving an Order of Protection in the 400 block of E. Oak at 4:32 pm.
Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Birch Ct. at 7:51 pm. Police responded to a suspicious person in the 200 block of N. 4th St. at 9:28 pm.
Police responded to a possible violation of an Order of Protection in the 500 block of E. Oak St. at 10:12 p.m.
Police responded to a trespasser in the 200 block of N. Monroe at 11:18 pm.
Feb. 28
Police conducted a traffic stop at 9th and Porter at 12:43 pm. A verbal warning was given.
Police responded to a suspicious person in the area of 1898 E. St. Rt. 1 at 3:23 pm. Police responded to criminal damage to a vehicle in the 300 block of W. Hickory at 3:30 pm.
Police responded to a trespasser on railroad property in the area of North and Kay at 6:45 pm.
Police took a report of credit card fraud in the 300 block of W. Walnut at 7:02 pm.
Police responded to an intoxicated person in the area of Hickory and 2nd at 7:41 pm.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of E. Ash at 8:44 pm.
Police responded to open windows at a building in the 100 block of W. Mulberry at 9:04 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Accidents:
On February 26, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a single vehicle accident on County Rd 2400 F approx. one-tenth of a mile north of County Rd 000 N. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Kenneth N. Boucher, age 26, of Hoopeston was northbound on 2400 E. The vehicle lost control on the ice-covered roadway and entered the east ditch, striking a guardrail. There was over $1,500 in damage to the vehicle and an unknown amount to the guardrail and posts. No injuries were reported an no citations were issued.
On February 26, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident on Roosevelt St. just west of Blue Spruce St. in Onarga. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Michael A. Madewell, age 27, of Onarga was eastbound on Roosevelt. The vehicle lost control on the ice-covered roadway and slid off the roadway, striking a utility pole on the north side. There was over $1,500 in damage to the vehicle and Ameren responded to the utility pole damage. No injuries were reported an no citations were issued.
On February 27, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigate a car vs. deer accident on County Rd 1400 N approx. four tenths of a mile west of County Rd 1000 E. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Ricky L. Grosvenor Sr., age 56, of Woodland was westbound on 1400 N when a deer entered the roadway. Grosvenor was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing between $500 and $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On February 28th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident on County Rd 1400 N approx. seven-tenths of a mile west of St. Rt. 49. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Sandra Fink, age 86, of Onarga was eastbound on 1400 N. For unknown reasons, the vehicle entered the north ditch and the open field. The vehicle then drove back onto the roadway and entered the south ditch and struck a culvert. The driver was transported to IMH with minor suspected injuries. There was over $1,500 in damage to the vehicle and no citations were issued.
Arrests:
On February 24, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Randy J. Rabe, age 57, of Danforth. According to police reports, Rabe was charged with improper lighting, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with a breath alcohol concentration over .08 Rabe was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On February 26, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Daniel J. White, age 37, of Lowell, Indiana. According to police reports, White was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for criminal damage to property $10,000 to $100,000. White was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.