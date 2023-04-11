Watseka Police Department
4/4
At 11:12 a.m., Officers responded to West Side Bar in reference to a report of harassment.
At 12:57 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of E. Raymond Rd. in reference to a 911 investigation regarding threats.
At 8:00 p.m., Officers responded to the corner of 8th St. and E. Cherry in reference to a report of illegal burning.
At 8:53 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Walnut in reference to a domestic disturbance. Parties were separated upon arrival.
At 9:04 p.m., Officers were dispatched to Dollar General in reference to a theft.
At 9:17 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of E. Walnut. A written warning was issued.
4/5
At 7:28 a.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of E. Walnut St. in reference to a stolen bicycle.
At 9:02 a.m., Officers responded to a burglary in progress at the corner of S. 2nd and Mulberry. A report was taken.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 8th Street for a domestic at 10:26 pm.
04/06
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a business alarm at 7:54 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a theft at 12:27 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a theft that occurred in the 400 block of N 2nd Street at 6:15 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 3rd Street/E Walnut Street at 8:13 pm. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for an animal complaint at 8:29 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a domestic at 9:01 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a domestic at 11:35 pm.
04/07
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut Street for loitering at 2:58 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for a public service at 10:37 pm.
04/08
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for suspicious circumstances at 2:14 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a suspicious person at 4:45 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of E Mulberry Street for a civil matter at 4:58 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for illegal burning at 12:01 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of Fidler Court for a disturbance at 2:04 pm.
Police were called to E Cherry Street/S 5th Street for a suspicious person at 4:27 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Mulberry Street for a disturbance at 4:45 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Mulberry Street for a child custody issue at 5:25 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 6:42 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of E Walnut Street at 7:00 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police conducted a business check in the 1700 block of E Walnut Street at 9:13 pm.
04/09
Police responded to a traffic accident in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 12:02 pm. According to reports a 2017 Chevrolet operated by Cavaness, Justin C., Fairbury was backing south west from a parking spot when it struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. Damage was estimated at under $1500 and no citations were issued.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 8th Street for a domestic at 12:44 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W North Street for a trespasser at 1:07 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a suspicious person at 1:25 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 5th Street for a domestic at 2:45 pm.
Police were out in the 400 block of N 3rd Street for a noise complaint at 6:12 pm.
Police were called to 400 block of N 5th Street for a disturbance at 6:24 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police
Arrests:
On April 5, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jesse K. McGehee, age 41, of Gilman. According to police reports, McGehee was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for driving while license-revoked. McGehee was aware of his warrant and turned himself into the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On April 6, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Connor Wallace, age 30, of Watseka. According to police reports, Wallace was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Wallace was aware of his warrant and turned himself into the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On April 7, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Heather Osborne, age 38, of Watseka. According to police reports, Osborne was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Osborne was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.