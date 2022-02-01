CITY
Watseka
Police responded to an alarm in the 1500 block of East Walnut at 1:15 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 400 block of West Mulberry Street at 10:54 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of North Eighth Street at 1:50 p.m.
Police responded to a call about suspicious circumstances in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 5:37 p.m.
Police conducted a civil standby in the 500 block of North Second Street at 6:49 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 200 block of East Fairman at 7:22 p.m.
01/26/22
Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Iroquois and Jefferson at 12:11 a.m. A verbal warning for faulty equipment was given.
Police responded to an activated fire alarm in the 800 block of Hanson Drive at 9:07 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 12:54 p.m. A verbal warning for no valid registration was given.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 200 block of East Walnut at 2:35 p.m.
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to property in the 200 block of West Hickory at 4:56 p.m.
01/27/22
Police conducted a traffic stop at 6th and Elm at 10:16 am. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police conducted a follow up investigation for the Bourbonnais PD in the 400 block of W. Mulberry at 10:34 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Rt 24 and County Rd 2280E at 11:02 am. A verbal warning was given for disobey of a traffic controlled device.
Police responded to a scam in the 500 block of Martin Ave at 3:16 pm.
Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 3:18 pm. Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of E. Ash Street at 3:30 pm.
Police responded to illegal burning in the SOO block of E. Walnut Street at 5:07 pm. Police responded to an animal compliant at 4th and Walnut at 7:36 pm.
Police responded to a theft in the 1100 block of E. Walnut Street at 7:53 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of W. Mulberry Street at 9:08 pm.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of E. Walnut Street at 10:03 pm.
Police arrested Norris, Eric L., 43 on a warrant out of Iroquois County.
01/28/22
Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of E. Hickory Street at 8:31 am.
Police responded to a traffic accident in the 200 block of S. 4th Street at 1:55 pm. According to reports a 2017 GMC operated by Samantha, Little M., Donovan, was backing from a parking space when she struck a 2008 Pontiac that was also backing owned by Quinlan, Robert M. Damaged was estimated at over $1500. No citations or injuries reported.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of E. Hickory Street at 1:58 pm.
Police responded to a traffic accident in the 1700 block of E. Walnut Street at 2:41 pm. According to reports a 2003 Chevrolet operated by Noerenberg, Mandy J., Watseka, struck the rear of a 2016 Chevrolet operated by Howell, Pamela A., Watseka. Damage was estimated at over $1,500. No citations or injuries reported.
Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of E. Oak Street at 6:45 pm.
Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of E. Hickory Street at 8:37 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W. Oak and N. 2” at 8:46 pm. A verbal warning was given for disobey of a traffic controlled device.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W. Walnut Street at 11:17 pm. A verbal warning was given for lane usage.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. 3rd Street at 11:52 pm.
01/29/22
Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of W. Walnut Street at 1:23 am.
Police assisted Riverside EMS to gain entry to a home in the 300 block of E. Oak Street at 1:43 am.
Police responded to a suicidal individual in the 500 block of W. Washington Street at 2:25 am.
Police responded to criminal damage to property in the 400 block of W. Hickory Court at 10:47 am.
Police responded to a traffic accident in the 200 block of N. 5th Street at 12:23 pm. According to reports a 2021 Jeep operated by Easter, Elberta L. struck a stop sign. Damage was estimated at over $1,500. No citations or injuries reported.
Police responded to a welfare check in the 900 block of N. Jefferson Street at 2:10 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Bell Road at 4:28. Police arrested and charged Koch, James F., 54, for driving suspended, illegal transportation of alcohol, and bringing contraband in a penal institution.
Police responded to a 911 open line in the area between Walnut and Cherry Street at 6:45 pm.
01-30-22
Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of N. Monroe at 9:14 pm. Arrested was Angelo Mosby, 29, Watseka for Domestic Battery, Interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and Unlawful Restraint. He was taken to the County Jail.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 900 block of S. Belmont at 9:56 pm. Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of W. North St. at 11:50 pm. Arrested was Walter Bermingham, 45, Chicago, for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Hypodermic Needle, Possession of a Narcotic Instrument, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Cannabis 30-100 Grams. He was taken to the County Jail.
01-31-22
Police arrested Corey Van Gorden, 24, Watseka at 5:20 am after responding to a Domestic Dispute in the 400 block of S. 4th St. Van Gorden was charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was taken to the County Jail.
Police arrested Destiny Davis, 19, Watseka at 5:20 am after responding to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of S. 4th St. She was charged with Criminal Damage over $500.00 and taken to the County Jail.
Police responded to a subject yelling at passing cars in the 200 block of E. Walnut at 3:45 pm. Cited was Eric Norris, 43, Watseka for Disorderly Conduct. He posted bond and was released.
Police responded to a hit and run accident in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 6:12 pm. This remains under investigation.
COUNTY
Arrests
On January 26, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Artaro J. Martinez, age 31, of Kentland. According to police reports, Martinez was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear for driving under the influence of drugs. Martinez was aware of his warrant and turned himself into the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released
Arrests:
On January 27th, 2022, Kyle J. Kupferer, age 33, of Bourbonnais, was arrested at the Iroquois County Courthouse. Kupferer was wanted on an out of county warrant. Kupferer was taken over to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Accidents:
On January 28, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a single vehicle fire on St. Rt. 1 approx. 1/8 of a mile north of County Rd 350 N. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Paul A. Ross Jr., age 36, of Bradley was southbound on Rt 1. For reasons unknown at this time, the vehicle caught on fire just north of 350 N. The vehicle sustained over $1500 in damage and no occupants were injured. Wellington Fire and Milford EMS also responded and assisted with the scene.
On January 28, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident that occurred at St. Rt. 116 and County Rd 700 E. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Nicholas A. Schwebe, age 20, of Naperville was southbound on 700 L. A vehicle being driven by Thomas E. Hanson, age 58, of rural Ashkum was westbound on Rt 116. Schwebe failed to yield right of way to Hanson causing a collision in the intersection. Both vehicles sustained over $1,500 in damage and minor injuries are suspected from occupants of both vehicles. Schwebe was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at a stop intersection. Riverside EMS and Ashkum Fire also responded and assisted with the scene.
On January 29, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a single vehicle accident on S. West Ave. near Dewey St. in Woodland. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Dalton J. Trumann, age 17, of rural Milford was traveling south on S. West Ave. when he lost control on the snow/ice covered roadway. The vehicle entered a yard on the west side of the road, striking a utility pole and breaking it in half. There was over $1500 in damage to the vehicle and the private property. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Arrests:
On January 30, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Riley M. Walters, age 26, of Milford. According to police reports, Walters was charged with domestic battery. Walters was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
On January 31, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Rhiannon M. Coy, age 24, of rural Cissna Park. According to police reports, Coy was wanted on two warrants from Giles County, Tennessee. One warrant was for failure to appear on a domestic assault charge and the other was for violation of conditional bond. Coy was transported to the ;rogue’s County Jail where she remains awaiting extradition.
On January 31, 2022, Christian D. Arledge, age 22, turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail. Arledge was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for aggravated DUI. Arledge posted the required bond and was released.
On January 31, 2022, Sheldon Police arrested Paul E. Odom, age 25, of Sheldon. According to police reports, Odom was wanted on a warrant from Volusia County, Florida for possession of cocaine. Odom was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains awaiting extradition.