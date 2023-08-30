Watseka Police Department
08/18
Police were called to the 300 block of N 4th Street for a domestic at 10:44 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 4th Street for a noise complaint at 11:52 pm.
08/19
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for a vehicle lockout at 12:33 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 2nd Street for a noise complaint at 1:52 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E North Street for a civil disturbance at 4:53 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a bicycle in the roadway at 5:33 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 8:51 pm.
Police were called to W Hickory Street/N 2nd Street for a hypodermic needle in the road at 9:35 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Elm Street for possible shots fired at 9:48 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 2nd Street for a noise complaint at 10:03 pm.
08/20
Police were called to the 200 block of W Ash Street for a suicidal subject at 2:54 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Cherry Street for harassment at 11:31 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a suspicious person at 2:42 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a theft at 2:46 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of S 2nd Street for harassment by telephone at 3:58 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of S 5th Street for a civil matter at 9:08 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of S 5th Street for a trespasser at 10:50 pm.
Police were out in the 400 block of W Walnut Street with a suspicious person at 11:19 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a trespasser at 11:30 pm. Munson, Tarrence, 45 of Watseka, was arrested for Criminal Trespass to Land. Munson was given an I-bond on scene and
released.
08/21
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Elm Street/N Brianna Drive at 1:23 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a trespasser at 2:15 am.
Police were out in the 1700 block of E Walnut Street with a suspicious vehicle at 5:39 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of E Lincoln Avenue for a missing juvenile at 7:21 am.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for threats at 7:54 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a civil dispute at 11:59 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a vehicle lockout at 1:49 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for fraud at 1:55 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of s 10th Street for a suspicious person at 4:20 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for theft at 4:56 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E North Street for a civil disturbance at 4:57 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N 3rd Street for a suspicious person at 7:42 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for an overdose at 8:07 pm.
Police were called to E Creekside Court for a suspicious person at 8:08 pm.
Police were out in the 200 block of E Walnut Street with a suspicious person at 10:13 pm.
08/22
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W Walnut Street at 12:27 am. A state citation was
issued for Improper Use of Registration.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for trespassers at 6:52 am.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious vehicle at 8:19 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 8:59 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 2nd Street for a person with a weapon at 10:23 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of N 8th Street for a business alarm at 10:53 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of N Clarence Avenue at 10:57 am.
Police were called to the 1100 block of N Jefferson Street for threats at 12:02 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a fight in progress at 3:33 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Fleming Street for a civil dispute at 4:42 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a domestic at 11:49 pm.
08/23
Police were called to E Hickory Street/N 6th Street for a suspicious vehicle at 12:23 am.
Police were out in the 300 block of W Walnut Street with a suspicious vehicle at 12:42 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois Street for a domestic at 1:01 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for a domestic that occurred at a different
location at 1:44 am.
olice were called to the 1100 block of N Jefferson Street for a suspicious person at 5:16 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of S 4th Street for an unwanted person at 10:46 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Locust Street for a suspicious person at 11:43 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for a domestic at 12:16 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 3rd Street for suspicious circumstances at 12:20 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 4th Street for a disturbance at 1:02 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of S Yount Avenue for a juvenile issue at 1:09 pm.
Police were called to E Walnut Street/N 3rd Street for a traffic accident at 3:29 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Ash Street for a civil disturbance at 3:58 pm.
Police were called to the 1000 block of W Newell Street for a domestic at 4:19 pm. Tykol, Roy M., 36 of Watseka, was arrested for Domestic Battery. Tykol was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Locust Street for a domestic at 5:21 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a juvenile issue at 5:45 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 2nd Street for a suspicious person at 5:48 pm.
Police were out in the 500 block of N 2nd Street for an animal complaint at 11:19 pm.
08/24
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 3rd Street/E Oak Street at 12:21 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 2nd Street/W North Street at 12:35 am. Martell, Katina M., 41 of
Sheldon was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Martell was given an I-bond on scene and
released. A verbal warning was also given for expired registration.
Police were called to S 4th Street/E Lincoln Avenue for a traffic accident at 7:26 am. According to reports a 2017 Ford operated by Eggemeyer, Brian R., of Watseka was backing southbound from a driveway when he struck a 2020 Ford operated by Janssen, Christine K., of Watseka. Damage was estimated at over $1500. No injuries were reported.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 2nd Street/W Oak Street at 7:53 am. A written warning was issued for lane usage.
Police were called to the 1000 block of W Newell Street for a civil standby at 12:13 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 4th Street for trespassers at 12:48 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette Street for a suspicious person at 6:25 pm.
Police were called to the SOD block of E Hickory Street for threats at 8:33 pm.
08/24
Police were called to the 100 block of E North Street for a civil issue at 10:21 pm.
08/25
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 8th Street/E Oak Street at 12:16 am. A written warning was issued for speed.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 2nd Street for a disturbance at 3:01 am.
Police conducted a business check in the 400 block of N 4th Street at 3:14 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois Street for a mental subject at 8:45 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Fleming Street for trespassers at 11:14 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Oak Street for a theft at 12:18 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of S 5th Street for harassment by telephone at 1:37 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E North Street for a civil issue at 1:40 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 1:53 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of N Jefferson Street for a suspicious person at 4:49 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a traffic accident at 5:17 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N 6th Street for a theft at 6:43 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Fleming Street for a suspicious person at 8:46 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On August 22, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Edward C. Belanger, age 32, of St. Anne. According to police reports, Belanger was charged with driving while license suspended. Belanger was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On August 22, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Garrett Coffey, age 38, of Piper City. According to police reports, Coffey was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for driving while license suspended. Coffey was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On August 24, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Justin Mercier, age 34, of Milford. According to police reports, Mercier was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with contempt of court. Mercier was aware of his warrant and turned himself into the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On August 24, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brianna Jones, age 27, of Watseka. According to police reports, Jones was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine. Jones was aware of her warrant and turned herself into the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On August 25, 2023, the Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Christopher Burton, 52, of Milford. According to police reports, Burton turned himself in for Possession of Methamphetamine 5 grams to 15 grams. Burton remains in the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On August 25, 2023, the Milford Police Department arrested Jacob Murphy, 23, of Streator. According to police reports, Milford Officer’s conducted a stop on a vehicle driven by Murphy. A computer check revealed Murphy had an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear on an original charge of Battery. Murphy was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
On August 26, 2023, the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jerod Lafond, 42, of Beaverville. According to police reports, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 1050 N. near 2400 E. for multiple violations. Deputies made contact with Lafond who was driving the vehicle. Deputies observed several signs of impairment while speaking with Lafond. Deputies placed Lafond into custody for suspicion of Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol. Lafond was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
On August 28, 2023, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police brought Myles Swets, 26, of Manteno. According to police reports, Swets was taken into custody in Kankakee County on an Iroquois County warrant for Failure to Appear on an original charge of Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Swets was brought to the Iroquois County Jail by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office where he remained in lieu of bond.