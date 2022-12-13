Watseka Police Department
12/05
Police were called to the 100 block of S Yount Street for a theft at 7:27 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 hang-up at 8:08 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 2nd Street for illegal burning at 9:28 am.
Police were called to E Walnut Street/S 4th Street for a domestic batter at 10:08 pm.
12/06
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 7:32 am.
Police were called to E Walnut Street/ Birch Ct for a disturbance at 9:28 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Ash Street for a welfare check at 9:28 am
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a counterfeit bill at 11:13 am.
Police conducted a business check in the 300 block of E Walnut Street at 12:24 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of Lakeview Ct for a civil matter at 12:56 pm.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 misdial at 1:41 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a lost purse at 4:07 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 4:23 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of E Grant Street at 5:52 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman for a suspicious person at 6:38 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of N Jefferson Street at 6:53. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Locust Street for a suspicious person at 6:53 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 7:08 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of W Lafayette Street at 7:11 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a domestic that occurred in the parking lot at 8:03 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Mulberry Street for a disturbance at 8:19 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Oak Street for harassment at 8:21 pm.
Police were called to S 5th Street/S Western Ave for a domestic disturbance at 9:08 pm.
12/07
Police were called to the 800 block of W Lafayette for a possible fire (nothing found) at 6:38 am. Police were called to N 3rd/Sheridan for wires down at 8:49 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Cherry Street for illegal burning at 3:40 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of S 4th Street for a disturbance at 5:22 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of S 4th Street for a domestic at 6:22 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 5th Street for a subject needing a mental evaluation at 8:07 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 1000 block of E Walnut Street at 10:50 pm.
12/08
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 5th Street/ E Hamilton Street at 12:13 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 5th Street for public service at 7:38 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Oak Street for identity theft at 10:14 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of Martin Ave for a subject needing a mental evaluation at 10:27 am.
Police responded to the 100 block of S 4th Street for a civil dispute at 1:22 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of E Walnut Street at 2:20 pm. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police were called to the 400 block E Hickory Street for a residential alarm at 2:42 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block E Oak Street for a civil standby at 4:54 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois for trespassers at 5:11 pm.
Police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of N 7th Street/E Ash Street at 5:17 pm. According to reports a 2015 Nissan operated by Mary Curry left the roadway and into a culvert. No injuries were reported. Damages were estimated over $1500 and no citations were issued.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for harassment at 8:08 pm.
12/09
Police conducted a business check in the SOO block of W Walnut Street at 11:20 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 200 block of W. Walnut Street at 11:26 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of W Oak Street at 11:30 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of W Walnut Street at 11:35 pm.
12/10
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 2n9W Locust at 2:40 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of E Walnut Street at 2:50 am. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for loud noises at 3:29 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of E US Hwy 24 at 4:01 am. A state citation was issued for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop on US Hwy 24/1850 N at 4:17 am. A verbal warning was given for speed. Police were called to W Walnut Street/W Hickory Street for a fire in a field at 5:09 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at n 3”1/ E Oak at 8:00 am. A verbal warning was given for expired registration.
Police were called to the 100 block of S Brown Street for a juvenile problem at 2:32 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Elm Street/Brianna Drive at 3:21 pm. A state citation was issued for no insurance.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N Brianna Drive/E Elm Street at 3:37 pm. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a disturbance at 4:00 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Walnut Street/N 6th Street at 4:42 pm. A verbal warning was given for expired registration.
Police were called to the 900 block of S 4th Street for a suspicious vehicle at 5:37 pm.
Police were called to the 1000 block of W Newell Street for criminal damage to a vehicle at 6:16 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Lafayette/N Madison at 8:42 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 9:13 pm. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 6th Street/ E Walnut Street at 11:41 pm. A state citation was issued for no insurance.
12/11
Police arrested Tarrence Munson, 45 of Watseka for obstruction while on a traffic stop at 12:05 am. Tarrence was transported to ICDC Jail without incident.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 5th Street/E Walnut Street at 1:47 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of N Jefferson Street at 3:14 am. A verbal warning was given for registration and speed.
Police were called to W Juanita Street/S 3rd Street for a suspicious vehicle at 5:40 pm.
12/12/2022
Police were called to the 900 block of S Western Ave for a domestic at 2:16 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 4th Street for a theft at 4:37 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 9:59 am. The female suspect fled the scene heading Westbound on Walnut Street. Officers made contact with a female that matched the description of the suspect in the 1500 block of E Walnut Street. Tracie L. Clark, 35 of Chicago was detained for questioning. Upon investigation Tracey stated that the vehicle she was in was parked at the Wal-Mart parking lot. When Officers arrived on scene the male occupant of the vehicle was identified as Michael S. Placencia, 65 of Watseka. Watseka Police then deployed their K9 to conduct a free air sniff of Michaels vehicle. During the free air sniff, the Police K9 alerted odor of narcotics on the drivers side front door. Upon searching the vehicle police found 1.2 grams of heroin. Tracie and Michael were taken into custody and transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 3rd Street for an abandoned bicycle at 10:35 am. Police conducted a welfare check in the 1500 block of E Walnut Street at 11:25 am. Police were called to the 1600 block of E Walnut Street for a public service at 3:00 pm. Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a disturbance at 5:36 pm. Police were called to the 400 block of W Park Avenue for a domestic at 6:13 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a disturbance at 7:47 pm. Police responded to the 400 block of N 8th Street for an animal complaint at 8:51 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On December 2nd, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Jennifer Lyn Brock, age 32, of Sheldon. According to police reports, Brock was charged with domestic battery. Brock was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she later posted the required bond.
On December 8th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Nikki Larusso, age 29, of Kankakee. According to police reports, Larusso was wanted on a Missouri warrant for a parole violation. Larusso was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains awaiting extradition.
On December 8th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Aaron Smith, age 33, of Chebanse. According to police reports, Smith was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense. Smith was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On December 8th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested James R, Kupferer, age 36, of Kankakee. According to police reports, Kupferer was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear on possession of metharnphetamines, battery, and obstructing justice charges, Kupferer was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On December 8th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Ryan M. Larimore, age 30, of Buckley. According to police reports, Larimore was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Larimore was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On December 8th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested John Ulaszek, age 52, of rural Watseka, According to police reports, Ulaszek was charged with domestic battery. Ulaszek was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Accidents:
On December 9th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of County Rd 700 E and County Rd 3100 N. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Kayla A. Bretveld, age 26, of Kempton was eastbound on 3100 N, A vehicle being driven by Timothy L. Mitchell, age 63, of Braidwood was northbound on 700 E. Bretveld failed to stop and yield right of way to Mitchell and entered the intersection, striking the driver’s side of Mitchell’s vehicle causing over $1500 in damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and Bretveld was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at a stop intersection. Riverside EMS also responded to the scene.
On December 10th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jessica S. Long, age 39, of Watseka. According to police reports, Long was charged with criminal trespass to residence. Long was transported to the Iroquois County. Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On December 10th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Brandon E. Durflinger, age 21, of Watseka. According to police reports, Durflinger was charged with criminal trespass to residence and criminal damage to property under $500. Durflinger was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On December 12th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Dustin Hill, age 29, of Onarga. According to police reports, Hill was charged with driving while license suspended, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hill was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.