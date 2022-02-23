Watseka Police Reports
Feb. 15
Police responded to a business alarm in the 200 block of South Fourth Street at 8:30 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout trespassers in the 100 block of EastAsh at 10:01 a.m.
Police recovered stolen property in the 400 block of East Oak at 10:41 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an abandoned vehicle in the 200 block of East Fairman at 1:28 p.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of North Eighth Street at 6:41 p.m. Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 200 block of North Sixth Street at 10:04 p.m.
Feb. 16
Police responded to an animal complaint in the400 block of East Oak at 3:09 a.m.
Police recovered discarded hypodermic needles in the 700 block of East Walnut at 3:48 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 5:24 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 6:58 a.m.
Police responded to a harassment complaint in the 500 block of East oak at 12:56 p.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 500 block of East Hickory at 2:40 p.m.
2/17/22
Police provided assistance in collecting lost personal belongings at a business in the 100 block of E Walnut at 8:01am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Oak for a welfare check at 9:24am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut for a two vehicle traffic accident at 9:58am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Mulberry for a single vehicle traffic accident with property damage at 12:24pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Oak for harassment by telephone at 3:06pm. Police were called to the 600 block of S 3’ for suspicious circumstances at 3:30 pm. Police were called to the 300 block of E Cherry for a domestic disturbance at 3:49pm. Police were called to the SOO block of E Walnut for a juvenile problem at 5:46pm.
2/18/22
Police were out in the 1700 block of E Walnut providing assistance to a disabled vehicle at 6:32am. Police were called to the 1200 block of W Smith for an animal complaint at 7:52am. Police were called to the 400 block of S 5th for a civil stand-by at 9:48am. Police were called to the 500 block of E Oak for a juvenile problem at 10:08am.
Police were called to the 400 block of S 3rd for an illegally parked vehicle at 12:16pm. Police were called to the 300 block of N 8th for a theft from a vehicle at 12:18pm. Police were out at N 4th/E Walnut for an illegally parked vehicle at 2:40pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W North for a single vehicle traffic accident with property damage at 2:44pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Ash for a juvenile problem at 4:06pm. Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory for a violation of an order of protection at 4:20pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut for a report of a reckless driver at 5:16pm. The call was unfounded.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 2nd for a theft at 5:28pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 8th for a civil matter at 9:07pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 5th for a domestic disturbance at 9:15pm. Police were called to the 300 block of N. 8th for a civil stand-by at 9:40pm.
2/19/22
Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 800 block of E. Walnut at 6:03 am
Police responded to a possible stolen vehicle in the 500 block of N. 4th St. at 7:57 a.m. The vehicle in question had been towed.
Police responded to a possible stolen vehicle in the 500 block of N. 2nd St. at 8:33 a.m. The vehicle in question had been towed.
Police responded to a suicidal subject in the 800 block of E. Walnut at 4:04 p.m.
Police responded to illegal dumping in the 400 block of N. 8th St. at 4:59 p.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 200 block of N. 4th St. at 7:56 p.m.
2/20/22
Police responded to a theft in the 100 block of Lakeview CT. at 12:16 am.
Police responded to a 911 hang-up in the 800 block of Hanson Dr. at 3:26 am.
Police assisted Riverside EMS with an ambulance call in the 500 block of N. 5th St. at 3:50 am.
Police responded to a reckless driver in the area of the East Junction at 5:22 am.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of N. 5th St. at 8:13 am. Arrested was Kelly Wilson, 48, Watseka for Domestic Battery. He was transported to the County Jail.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of F. Walnut at 10:26 am.
Police responded to a burglary in the 300 block of W. Hickory at 11:46 am.
Police responded to a retail theft in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 4:52 pm. Arrested was Madison Clatterbuck, 20, Watseka for retail theft. She posted bond and was released.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 400 block of W. Mulberry at 7:42 pm
Police assisted a disabled motorists in the 400 block of E. Elm at 8:38 pm.
2/21/2022
Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of N. 6th St. at 12:31 am.
Police responded to a suspicious person in the area of Walnut and Hubbard Ct. at 1:10 am.
Police responded to a mental subject in the 800 block of E. Walnut at 4:42 am.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of E. Hickory at 8:08 am.
Police responded to a 911 hang-up in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 8:44 am.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 9:27 am. Arrested was Tarrence Munson, 44, Watseka for Criminal Trespass and an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with Criminal Trespass. He was taken to the County Jail.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 300 block of N. 3rd St. at 12:47 pm.
Police responded to a suspicious person in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 1:37 pm.
Police responded harassment in the 100 block of W. Walnut at 1:41 pm.
Police responded to a suspicious person in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 3:54 pm. Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of N. 2nd St. at 3:54 pm. Police responded to a suspicious person in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 7:13 pm. Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of E. Cherry St. at 7:31 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department reports
On February 16, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Justin J. Nixon, age 30, of Heidelberg, Miss. According to police reports, Nixon was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm Nixon was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On February 16, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kaylynn L. Kruger, age 33, of Hoopeston. According to police reports, Kruger was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with driving while license revoked. Kruger was aware of her warrant and turned herself into the Iroquois County Jail where she remained in lieu of bond.
On February 17, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Frank Spina, age 69, of Milford. According to police reports, Spina was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession, methamphetamine 5-15 grams. Spina was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.
On Feb. 18, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jake E. Baumgartner, 30, of Milford. According to police reports, Baumgartner was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for driving while license revoked. Baumgartner was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On Feb. 19, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident on County Rd 1000 N at the intersection of County Rd 1800 E. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by John J. Reynolds, 52, of Park Forest, was southbound on 1800 E. A vehicle driven by Mitchell J. Hurliman, 37, of rural Cissna Park, was eastbound on 1000 N. Reynolds failed to yield the right of way to Hurliman, causing a collision in the intersection. Both vehicles sustained over $1,500 in damage. Minor injuries were suspected and Reynolds was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way. Milford EMS also responded to the scene and transported Reynolds to Hoopeston’s hospital.
On Feb. 20, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car vs. deer accident on County Rd 1950 approximately an eighth of a mile east of County Rd 1950 E. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Clayton F. Cahoe, 29, of Hoopeston, was traveling west on 1950 N when a deer entered the roadway. Cahoe was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing over $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On Feb. 21, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Cooper H. Spiese, 23, of rural Milford. According to reports, Spiese was charged with possession of ammunition with a revoked FOID and violation of an order of protection. Spiese was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.