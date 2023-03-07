Watseka Police Department
02/27
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 misdial at 10:35 am. Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 hangup at 4:42 pm. Police were called to the 400 block of N 3rd Street for a vehicle complaint at 9:50 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a suspected impaired driver at 9:56 pm. Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious vehicle at 10:48 pm.
02/28
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Oak Street/N 4thStreet at 12:05 am. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of E North Street at 9:59 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 4th Street for a domestic at 1:17 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of S 2nd Street for pills that were found at 3:03 pm. Police were called to the 500 block of E Oak Street for a juvenile problem at 3:34 pm. Police were called to the 200 block of W Fleming Street for suspicious activity at 3:39 pm. Police were called to the 900 block of N Chicago Street for a burglary at 4:06 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a vehicle complaint at 4:23 pm. Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a disturbance at 4:55 pm. Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a public service at 6:07 pm..
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for information about a domestic at 7:50 pm. Police were called to the 500 block of E Elm Street for a suspicious person at 9:52 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Walnut Street/N Jefferson Street at 10:18 pm. The driver, McCray, Linda L. 45, of Martinton fled westbound on Route 24 after she refused to exit the vehicle for driving while suspended. Police pursed McCray. Once in Crescent City police attempted to box in McCray at the 4-way stop sign at Route 24/Route 49. McCray went around officers in the eastbound lane traveling westbound. McCray then went south on Route 49 and then turned east onto 1400 North. McCray then went north on Route 1 then back west on 1760 North. McCray then pulled into the Iroquois County Sheriffs Departments northeast parking lot. Officers assisted McCray out of the vehicle where she was
placed under arrest for fleeing and eluding, driving suspended, and resisting arrest. McCray was escorted to jail without further incident.
Police were called to the 100 block of E North Street for loud music at 11:25 pm. Police were called to the 400 block of W Hickory Court for a domestic at 11:26 pm.
03/01
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for a 911 hangup at 6:54 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 8th Street to assist another department at 8:17 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Park Avenue for a dog that was found at 11:36 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Mulberry Street for criminal damage to a vehicle at 1:12 pm.
03/02
Police were called to the 500 block of N Chicago Street for a vehicle complaint at 4:07 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois Street for a disturbance at 5:09 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of N 6th Street for a domestic at 5:46 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a trespasser at 6:57 am. Munson, Tarrence, 45 of Watseka was arrested for criminal trespass to land. Munson was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Locust Street for a suspicious person at 8:31 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 10:30 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Locust Street/S 3rd Street at 3:23 pm. A verbal warning was given for a bus stop violation.
03/03
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a domestic at 12:16 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a follow up report at 1:08 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois Street for a domestic at 5:15 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Cherry Street for a vehicle complaint at 9:27 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Cherry Street for a civil matter at 11:39 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 12:55 pm.
Police were called to N Kay Street/W Victory Street for down wires at 2:17 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Park Avenue for a disabled vehicle at 3:52 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Clarence Avenue for an order of protection violation at 6:08 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman Avenue for a disturbance at 7:07 pm.
Police were out in the 100 block of W Walnut Street for improperly parked vehicles at 8:43 pm.
03/04
Police were called to the 900 block of S 4th Street for a vehicle complaint at 1:04 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Hamilton Street for a disturbance at 6:52 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a domestic at 7:07 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of W Fleming Street at 7:08 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 2nd Street for harassment by telephone at 8:20 pm.
03/05
At 12:25 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Topper (1898 N. State Rt. 1) in reference to an intoxicated subject trying to start a fight.
At 9:58 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of W. Washington in reference to a dog complaint.
At 10:06 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of W. Walnut St. in reference to a subject locked out of their residence.
At 11:53 a.m., Officers responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of N. 2nd St.
At 1:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of E. Raymond Rd. to investigate a possible burglary,
At 2:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of N. 5th Street in reference to a civil complaint regarding animal control.
At 2:39 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. in reference to a violation of an Order of Protection.
At 3:48 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of N. 4th St. in reference to a trespassing complaint. At 4:25 p.m., Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 400 block of W. Walnut St.
At 5:47 p.m., Police were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Ash St. in reference to threats made via telephone.
At 6:55 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the corner of N. 2nd St. and W. Walnut St. A citation was issued for suspended registration.
At 7:31 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the corner of W. North St. and N. Kay St. A verbal warning was issued.
At 8:03 p.m., Watseka Police assisted Iroquois County Sheriff Deputy on a traffic stop. At 8:25 p.m., Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 400 block of S. 5th St.
At 9:21 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of N. State Rt. 1. Driver received a verbal warning.
At 11:44 p.m., Officers investigated a trespasser near the RR crossing at S. 2nd and W. Cherry St.
03/06
At 3:34 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the corner of W. Oak St. and N. 2nd St. A state citation was issued for Suspended registration,
At 9:17 a.m., Officers investigated a hit and run accident in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. At 9:44 a.m., Officers assisted with a disabled vehicle in the 500 block of E. Walnut St.
At 9:59 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Yount Ave. in reference to a Civil complaint regarding possible trespassing.
At 11:11 a.m., Officers investigated criminal damage to property in the 600 block of N. Jefferson. At 11:36 a.m., Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of E. Walnut St.
At 12:02 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. 2nd St. in reference to a theft. At 12:02 p.m., Officers investigated a reckless driver.
At 12:28 p.m., Officers were in the 300 block of W. North St. for a follow up.
At 3:50 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of W. Walnut St. to recover unwanted items in the area.
At 6:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of N. Jefferson in reference to an animal complaint.
At 6:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. 2nd Street in reference to a dog bite.
At 6:43 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Fairman in reference to an intoxicated person.
At 7:35 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Hickory to conduct a welfare check on a resident.
At 7:55 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Walnut St. in reference to an intoxicated person in a local business.
Snow Ordinance Reminder
The Watseka Police Department would like to remind its citizens should we get 3 or more inches of snow vehicles must be moved off the street so that the plows can clear the streets. We appreciate your cooperation so that our public works department can get the streets cleared.
Please see the Ordinance below:
Snow Ordinance: it shall be unlawful to park or to leave standing any vehicle on any public street in the City at any time within twelve hours after a snowfall of three inches or more has occurred, unless the snow has first been plowed or removed from said streets.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On February 27th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Cory T. Stilwell, age 30, of Gilman. According to police reports, sheriffs deputies were called to domestic disturbance at the Motel 6 in Gilman. Upon arrival, deputies met with Stilwell outside the establishment. After an investigation into the incident, deputies began to place Stilwell into custody, during which time, he actively resisted and physically fought with officers. He was eventually successfully taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault and resisting arrest. Stilwell was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On March 1st, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police returned from the Champaign County Jail with Jordan M. Morgan, age 25, of Watseka. According to police reports, Morgan was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for forgery. Morgan was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On March 1st, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Paul W. Donnelly, age 39, of Tuscola, According to police reports, deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle in the ditch near the intersection of Co. Rd, 500 N. and Co. Rd. 1400 E, After an investigation into the incident, Donnelly was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On March 4th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Derek D. Hay, age 26, of Piper City. According to police reports, Hay was charged with DUI, DUI over .08 BAC, and operating a vehicle without expired registration. Hay was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On March 4th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brittany N. Knight, age 32, of Milford. According to police reports, Knight was charged with domestic battery. Knight was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.
On March 5th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Arnie Anderson, age 34, of Beaverville. According to police reports, Anderson was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of hypodermic syringes charge. Anderson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.