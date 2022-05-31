TOWN
Sheldon
Arrests
On May 24 Sheldon Police arrested Paige E. Chambers, 55, of Sheldon. According to police reports, Chambers was wanted on a Livingston County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense. Chambers was transported to the Iroquois County Jail, posted the required bond and was released.
COUNTY
Arrests
On May 23 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Melissa Meyer, 44, of Danforth. According to police reports, Meyer was charged with battery. Meyer was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
On May 23 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brandon H. Crawford, 36, of Gilman. According to police reports, Crawford was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while license suspended charge. Crawford was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On May 25 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Christopher Gamino, 22, of Georgetown. According to police reports, Gamino was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamines charge. Gamino was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Accidents
On May 25 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 52 near Hamilton Street in Iroquois. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Thomas M. Paine, 52, of Sheldon, was traveling north on U.S. 42 on the curve just east of Hamilton Street. Paine stated that another vehicle traveled into his lane causing him to swerve to avoid a head-on collision. Paine’s vehicle struck a reflector post on the north side of the highway and then overcorrected and crossed over the south side and struck a utility pole. There was more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On May 27 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident that occurred on County Road 200 North approximately one-quarter mile west of County Road 600 EASt. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Marvin D. More, 33, of Cissna Park, was traveling east on 200 North when a deer entered the roadway. Moser was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka
May 27
Police were called to the 100 block of North Sixth to assist Riverside EMS at 5 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Rosewood for a domestic disturbance at 8:06 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Cherry for a title verification of a vehicle at 9:26 a.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of South Third for welfare check at 10:21 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Virginia for suspicious circumstances at 10:34 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second for an animal complaint at 11:35 a.m. Arrested on an Iroquois County warrant was Brianna N. Jones, 26, of Watseka. Jones was transported to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called to the 1500 block of East Walnut for a suspicious person at 9 p.m.
May 28
Police were called to the 100 block of South Fourth for a disturbance at 12:09 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East North for a disturbance at 12:25 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Third for an unsecured residence at 3:21 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Raymond Road to assist Riverside EMS at 7 a.m.
police were called to the 500 block of West North for a welfare check at 8:49 a.m.
Police were called to the 900 block fo South Western to assist Riverside EMS at 3:08 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of Lakeview Court for a welfare check at 6:18 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of Fairman Avenue to assist an out of state agency at 6:41 p.m.
May 29
Police responded to a domestic depute call in the 500 block of West Washington at 4:22 a.m.
Police responded to a call about suspicious person sin the 1400 block of East Walnut at 12:11 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 600 block of East Oak at 1:36 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 3 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 100 block of South Sheridan at 3:59 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a vehicle complaint in the 700 block of East Walnut at 6:17 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a civil matter in the 1000 block of West Newell at 6:20 p.m.
Police responded to a call about harassment in the 100 block of North Fourth at 6:46 p.m.
Police responded to a call about person with mental issues in the 700 block of East Rosewood at 7;19 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of East Ash at 8:40 p.m.
May 30
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 100 block of North Madison at 12:25 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 2:19 a.m.
Police responded to a residential alarm in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 10:40 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 700 block of Jordans Court at 11:58 a.m.
Police responded to a call about shots fired in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 2:23 p.m.