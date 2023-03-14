Watseka Police Department News
03/07
Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. 6th St. at 2:49 a.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop near the West Bridge at 7:44 a.m. No citations were issued.
Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Walnut St. in reference unwanted items in the area at 10:09 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Mulberry St. in reference to an animal complaint at 12:26 p.m,
Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of N. Jefferson for a civil matter at 1:13 a.m.
Officers investigated an abandoned vehicle near the corner of 5th St. and E. Ash at 4:50 p.m.
Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 100 block of W. Oak St. at 6:36 p.m.
Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in legion park at 10:48 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Lafayette for a 911 investigation at 10:49 p.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W. Walnut St. at 11:27 p.m. No citations were issued.
03/08
Officers conducted a traffic stop at the corner of S. 5th St. and E. Cherry St. at 1:06 a.m.
Officers investigated a trespassing complaint in the 100 block of S. 4th St. at 2:24 a.m.
Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 4:02 a.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W. Hickory St at 4:39 a.m. No citations were issued.
Officers conducted a traffic stop at the corner of E. Washington and S. 4th St. at 7:47 a.m. No citations were issued.
Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. at 3:06 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Cips St. at 4:38 p.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance. Watseka resident; Katina Martell, 41, was arrested in regards to an active Iroquois County Warrant.
Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N. 8th St. in reference to an illegal burn at 6:33 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the corner of E. Elm St. and 5th St. in reference to a disturbance at 7:40 p.m.
Officers made contact with a male subject in the 100 block of S. 4th St. at 9:52 p.m. The subject was trespass warned to two different apartment complexes.
At 10:52 p.m., Officers assisted Iroquois County Sheriffs Office in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. on a traffic stop.
03/09
At 5:19 a.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W. Walnut. A verbal warning was issued for equipment.
At 8:02 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the corner of S. 4th St. and E. Jackson Av. Subject was released with a verbal warning.
At 11:12 a.m., Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 700 block of N. Clarence Av. Officers located the vehicle and investigated.
At 12:34 p.m., Officers assisted ICSO and ISP with a welfare check.
At 12:42 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Walnut in reference to a traffic accident involving a semi damaging the railroad tracks.
Trending Food Videos
At 2:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Hickory St. in reference to a theft of a bicycle.
At 2:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N. 8th St. for an unwanted person.
At 2:44 p.m., Officers took a report at the station regarding a stolen purse. A report was generated.
At 3:25 p.m., Officers investigated a suspicious smell in the 500 block of E. Ash St.
At 4:22 p.m., Officers assisted EMS in the 1700 block of E. Walnut with an ambulance call.
At 8:18 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Ash St. in reference to a domestic
disturbance. Noah Martin (20 year old Male Watseka resident} was arrested for Domestic Battery.
03/11
At 10:02 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of N. Jefferson for a domestic disturbance. A
report was generated.
At 10:35 p.m., Officers investigated a 911 hangup in the 700 block of E. Raymond Rd.
03/12
At 1:41 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Grant in reference to a civil matter.
Assistance was provided.
At 1:44 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Clarence Av in reference to a domestic disturbance. Officers provided assistance.
At 6:57 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Fleming in reference a trespassing complaint.
At 12:15 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Walnut in reference to a lost wallet.
At 3:40 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. A written warning was issued.
At 4:04 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W. Walnut St. Brittany Burnside (34 year old female out of Watseka) was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle, and Operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
At 6:13 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of E. Walnut St. in reference to an unwanted
person.
At 7:35 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Clarence in reference to a domestic.
Assistance was provided.
At 9:59 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of E. Cherry St. in reference to an active alarm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
On March 12, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Larrell M. Knox, age 25, of Champaign. According to police reports, Knox was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense. Knox was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On March 13, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jordan J. Raymer, age 18, of Sheldon. According to police reports, Raymer was charged with unlawful possess1on of cannabis, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. Raymer was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Accidents:
On March 10th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident on County Rd 1000 N approx. ¼ mile west of County Rd 1000 E. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven Mike W. Rudisill, age 59, of Sheldon was westbound on 1000 N. A vehicle being driven by Tyler J. Ecker, age 44, of Buckley was eastbound on 1000 N. For unknown reasons, Rudisill crossed over the center line, striking Ecker’s vehicle head-on in the eastbound lane with both vehicles impacting on the driver’s sides. Rudisill then entered the north ditch embankment, striking a culvert. Ecker entered the south ditch embankment, striking a mailbox and entered an open field. Rudisill was transported to Carle Hospital by Riverside EMS with serious suspected injuries. Ecker was released by EMS on scene with minor suspected injuries. Buckley Fire/EMS also assisted with the scene. The accident remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.