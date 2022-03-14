Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police are investigating several reported thefts of hundreds of gallons of gasoline from rural farm sites in the Gilman, Onarga and Thawville areas.
According to information from the sheriff’s department, a majority of the reports have involved the theft of fuel on site, but in some cases the victims have reported their bulk fuel tanks have been taken.
“Given the recent increase in fuel prices and the state of the economy as a whole, the sheriff’s office would like to remind the public that an increase in the cost of goods and services and rise in burglaries and thefts go hand in hand,” reads the report.
“The sheriff’s office not only recommends taking the necessary steps to properly and effectively secure your property but also asks that suspicious activity, person(s) and/or vehicles be reported by calling 9-1-1.”