Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police have released information about large illegal gatherings and underage drinking parties.
The release reads:
For the pat several weeks, the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office has received information and complaints regarding large gatherings and underage drinking parties. The trend has been to use social media, such as SnapChat, Instagram, Facebook, etc. to send out digital flyers advertising a party. The creators of these flyers then give a location, usually via GPS pin drops, to notify the group of the location to go to.
Since the technology is virtually instantaneous, the group can be redirected to a new location easily if they believe law enforcement becomes aware of it. due to GPS, people can go to locations that would be otherwise unknown to non-local individuals Last summer, deputies came across a part on a rural Cissna Park road that had over 300 people gathered. Approximately two weeks ago a deputy out on patrol came across a gathering on a rural Milford road that had over 150 people gathered. The deputy ran license plates which came from locations over 35 miles away. These parties are taking place on weekdays as well as weekends and are occurring regularly.
On Aug. 8 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police received credible information the another such gathering was going to occur at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Butterfield Trail Illinois Department of Natural Resources property located at 1665 N 1220 E Road in rural Gilman. As an example of how far people are coming for these parties, sheriff’s deputies patrolling the areas can across vehicles from Henning, Westville, Rantoul, Bradley, Cullom, Frankfort, etc. Deputies conducted several traffic stops leading to several arrests.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police will be strictly enforcing the Illinois Criminal and Vehicle Codes when coming across these gatherings. Arrests will be made for drug possession, DUI, unlawful possession/consumption of alcohol, trespassing if applicable, as well as issue other citations and towing vehicles when necessary.
The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office will partner with Illinois State Police and local police departments to control these gatherings. The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping out citizens and roads safe as well as their properties.
Please call 815-432-4918 if you have information regarding such future gatherings. Callers may remain anonymous.