County police are still investigating a domestic-related incident that led to two people being taken to the hospital after being stabbed.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police reports, on the afternoon of June 21 deputies, assisted by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police, investigated the stabbing incident that occurred at a residence on South Bower Road in rural Beaverville.
Upon the arrival of officers, it was discovered that two victims had suffered stab wounds in a domestic-related incident. Both victims were transported from the scene by Riverside EMS to Kankakee area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival and was unable to be located by responding officers. At the hospital, both
victims refused to cooperate with Investigators.
At this time, the incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.