At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 27, Iroquois County Sheriff's Police were dispatched to the Dollar General in Gilman in reference to a bomb threat, according to information from the sheriff's department.
Upon arrive, deputies evacuated the premises as a precaution. With assistance of the University of Illinois Bomb Squad and an explosives detection K9, a search of the building and parking lot were conducted.
A suspicious item was located inside the store, which was subsequently determined not to be a threat.
At about 7 p.m. the store was cleared to re-open.
The incident remains under investigation by Iroquois County Sheriff's Police.