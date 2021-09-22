Two benches were recently dedicated at the Old Courthouse Museum in Watseka.
The Watseka Kiwanis Club donated one and the other was donated by Mitchell Bence and Susan Wynn Bence.
Kiwanis president Curtis Luecke spoke.
“As Mitchell and Susan presented the first bench on their behalf and then on behalf of the Watseka Kiwanis Club we have the other bench here. So on behalf of the Watseka Kiwanis Club I’d like to present this bench to the Iroquois County Historical Society at the Old Courthouse Museum.
“The Kiwanis mission is to provide service to the community and to serve the children of the world. What better way to accomplish these both than to enhance the grounds at the center of our local historical society.
“The great Chinese philosopher Confucius said ‘Study the past if you would define the future’. So as Kiwanians even a small gesture such as this bench exemplifies our commitment to the children of our community, our commitment enriching the study of our past in order to define a better future for our children.
“Out thanks go out to the Iroquois County Historical Society, to Mitchell and Susan for their commitment to the Watseka Kiwanis Club and more importantly to the future generations of our community who I hope enjoy this bench at the Old Courthouse Museum,” Luecke said.
Mitchell Bence spoke about what the museum means to he and his wife.
“Susan and I have fond memories of the Old Courthouse Museum. We got married here in December of 2007. We had our family here. Some of us had a hard time getting home. We had a big snow storm that day. It was a lot of fun and we have a lot of good memories.
“From the time I met Susan she was involved with the courthouse and the historical society. She was a board member. A few years after that I became a board member with her.”
He served as vice president of the board and later became president. “I really appreciate the support I got,” he said. “I was humbled and honored to serve as president. In April at the annual meeting, Diane Gagnon was elected president. I really believe the museum is in good hands with Diane at the helm. We’ll support as best we can.
“Susan and I wanted to show our appreciation so we thought we’d get something that everybody could use. Sometimes you just need a place to sit.”
Kiwanis members are also selling peanuts, an annual activity for the club. Those wishing to purchase peanuts may contact any Kiwanis member.