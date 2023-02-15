Local officials voiced concern recently about the restrictions they say Public Act 102-1123 puts on local governments.
The act, which Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Jan. 27, changes the ability a county government has on regulating new commercial wind and solar projects.
Iroquois County had passed a resolution in 2022 opposing the act.
Iroquois County Board Chairman John Shure spoke at the Feb. 14 county board meeting about the matter. He said in the policy and procedure committee meeting minutes that the tax committee will be assigned review and revision of the county’s wind and solar ordinances. The new act gives county governments 120 days to get this done.
“The act will take away the rights of the county to determine zoning in the rural areas,” he said, noting that there is also a mile and a half setback required from any town, city or village, which he says will prohibit future growth.
In another matter, after a lengthy discussion about energy costs, the board approved Homefield Energy as a supplier for the county with a cost of .06986 as an all-in commodity with capacity passthrough. The county management services committee has been working with Twin City Energy Services representative Chris Landstrom to find the best rate for the county. He said the county has a used Homefield Energy for several years and they are a reputable supplier.
Landstrom, who was also present at the full county board meeting, talked about the volatility of the markets and said that prices can change often, even more than once per day. He explained some of the terms related to the costs.
Board member Doug Geiger asked about the difference between commodity with capacity passthrough and all-in commodity with capacity and transmission passthrough, which are related to the rates.
“To get a full commodity cost there’s five line items — energy, which you can lock in, the rest of the four line items are tariffs. You have line loss, ancillary, transmission and capacity. Line loss, transmission, ancillary and capacity are all tariff based. They can go up if approved by the ICC (Illinois Commerce Commission)…if one of those went in for a rate increase and is approved they can pass those increases on to you.”
He said suppliers can lock in all of the components, but there are contracts that allow for suppliers to pass on some higher costs if those costs rise again. He said transmission costs are expected to rise again.
“I wish I had better news,” he said. “It is a very, very volatile situation right now. I’m trying to keep costs down as much as I can. Yes, you are looking at increases and I’m trying to help you make the best decision available.”
In another matter, the board approved several appointments. They include: Brett Wauthier, Clifton, as commissioner of Chebanse Drainage District No. 1 for a term to expire on the first Tuesday of September, 2023; Amanda Bard, Iroquois, as trustee of Concord Fire Protection District for a term to expire on the first Monday of May, 2026; Lu Ann Armantrout, Donovan, as a member of the Iroquois County Public Health Department Board of Health for a term of three years. She will replace Michelle Fairley; Dr. Rodney Yergler, Crescent City, as a member of the Iroquois County Public Health Department Board of Health for a term of three years; Mitchell Bence, Watseka, as a member of the Iroquois County Old Courthouse Board Management Committee, for a term to be determined; and Scott Watts, Watseka, as a member of the Iroquois County Old Courthouse Board Management Committee for a term to be determined.
The board also accepted the resignation of Jason T. Lareau of Beaverville Fire Protection District as trustee/secretary, effective March 1.