Iroquois County Treasurer Kurt Albers announced in a news release that the deadline to pay mobile home taxes without penalty is Monday, May 2. After that date, as required by the Illinois statutes, a $25 per month late fee not to exceed $100 will be charged.
The Treasurer’s Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Both coupons should be presented when making payments in person or by mail. The late fee will not be assessed if payments have a postmark of May 2, 2022. Unpaid taxes will result in a lien being filed.
There is a drop box at the Administrative Center near the entrance of the 911 Center located on the south side of the building. Payments can be dropped off during non-office hours. Taxpayers can also pay online at iroquoisil.devenetwedge.com additional fees will be charged.
Mobile Home Privilege tax bills were mailed out Feb. 28. Those who are responsible for payment and have not received a bill are asked to contact the treasurer's office staff to obtain a copy of the bill (815) 432-6985. Failure to receive a tax bill will not relieve someone from paying taxes or late penalties.