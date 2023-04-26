Iroquois County Treasurer Kurt Albers announced in a news release that the deadline to pay mobile home taxes without penalty is Wednesday, May 12. After that date, as required by the Illinois statutes, a $25 per month late fee not to exceed $100 will be charged.
The Treasurer’s Office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Both coupons should be presented when making payments in person or by mail. The late fee will not be assessed if payments have a postmark of May 12, 2023. Unpaid taxes will result in a lien being filed.