Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver has announced that the county clerk’s office will be open for grace period registration and voting from June 1-28. During this grace period, an unregistered qualified elector may register to vote and also a registered voter may submit a change of address form in person at the clerk’s office. Office hours for grace period registration and voting are: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. – noon; and Tuesday, June 28 from 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Please note County offices will be closed May 30 and June 20.
If a voter registers or changes an address during this grace period registration and wishes to vote at the June 28 General Primary, he or she must do so by registering to vote or updating their address in the county clerk’s office, and voting in the office at the same time as registering or updating their address.
For information concerning grace period registration and voting, please call the county clerk's staff at 815-432-6960.