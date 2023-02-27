Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver has announced that the county clerk’s office will be open for Grace Period Registration and Voting from March 8 – April 4, according to information provided. During this grace period, an unregistered qualified elector may register to vote (two forms of I.D. will be needed) and also a registered voter may submit a change of address form in person at the county clerk’s office.
If a voter registers or changes an address during this grace period and wishes to vote at the April 4 Consolidated Election, he or she must do so by grace period voting in person at the county clerk’s office.