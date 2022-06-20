On Sunday, June 12, the Iroquois County Genealogical Society presented a program on the “Founding Fathers of Iroquois County.” The event took place in the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
Mary Buhr of the ICGS began the program by announcing the group had put all the information from its past program on “Indians of Iroquois County” into a booklet which is now available. For more information on the booklet, contact the ICGS at 815-432-3730 or send an email to iroqgene@gmail.com. For those who need the booklet to be mailed, there is a small shipping fee.
Bob Harwood began the program by sharing the story of Allan J. Pinkerton, founder of the present-day Pinkerton Detective Agency. He moved to Chicago in 1846 and later became the city's first detective. In 1861 he had the honor of protecting President Abraham Lincoln from assassins. He is known for founding the US Secret Service.
Pinkerton's home, located north of Onarga, was known as Larch Farm because of all the larch trees. This home was built as a retreat – he never lived there full-time.
Harwood shared Pinkerton developed a lot of methods still in use today, such as shadowing, surveillance of the suspect, and assuming the role of undercover. He published at least 10 books and the best known of these were “The Spy of the Rebellion,” published in 1883. Until the end of his life, Pinkerton worked on a system to centralize criminal identification records. After his death in 1884, his sons – Robert and William – took over the agency.
Mary Buhr spoke on Micaiah Stanley and William Pickerell. Stanley was one of the earlier pioneers of what is now known as Iroquois County and he was the original proprietor of the site of Watseka. His family settled in what is now Milford, with Pickerell traveling here with the Stanley family. Pickerell would become the founder of Milford. Stanley married Rebecca Moore, whose family was the first white settlers in Belmont Township. Their marriage was the first to be celebrated in that township. In 1835, Stanley entered politics and was elected to the legislature. Because Macaiah donated land for depot buildings for the railroad, several wanted to name the new town Stanleyville but he declined. The town would later be called Watseka in honor of Princess Wach-e-kee.
After the courthouse in Middleport burned, they needed to rebuild so Stanley donated eight lots to the county. The rebuilt courthouse is now known as the Old Courthouse Museum. In 1860, Stanley bought a 3-story hotel next to the railroad for the convenience of travelers. It was destroyed by fire in 1866.
Pickerell was a blacksmith, miller, farmer and, in general, a jack-of-all-trades. He built a mill for grinding corn along Sugar Creek which was known as Pickerell's mill. It was for his own use but he let others use it. He then erected a horse mill, located not too far from the corn mill, and later he added a saw mill. A building was erected at the corner of Hamilton and Hickory streets and was used as a school house, meeting house and church. On May 3, 1837, William Pickerell sold his entire property to John Strickland.
Pickerell moved to Brighton, Iowa, and build the first mill for that area. The mill burned shortly upon completion so Pickerell headed back to Illinois.
Janet Anderson talked about Dr. Robert Paul (also known as RP or Paul) Roberts and told the story from the perspective of his wife, the former Ella Mae Whitaker of Buckley. His grandfather, Dr. William Roberts, was a pioneer physician in McLean County. His father, Dr. William Ross Roberts, was a physician who settled in Woodworth in 1896, where he started his medical practice.
Paul and Ella Mae married Sept. 29, 1923 and made their first home in Lee Center where Paul was a coach and teacher. Ella Mae taught at an elementary school. When the opportunity arose to return to Iroquois County in 1927, the couple moved to Martinton where Paul became principal of the Martinton school district – he coached there as well.
In 1938, Paul was encouraged to run for Iroquois County Superintendent of Schools. Many changes were being made to Illinois schools and it was thought it was time for a change in leadership from a man with more recent educational training. He had served as president of the Iroquois County School Association the previous year and was the current president of the High School Principals Association. He won the election and served as superintendent of schools from 1938-1959. At that time, most of the small school districts were combining to be more efficient and effective school districts. Brooks Courtright, who boarded next door to the Roberts family, became superintendent of schools following Paul's retirement in 1959.
Robert Paul Roberts' father and grandfather were doctors, as well as his two brothers – Earl and Joe. The Roberts Clinic was established by the family of physicians.
Paul remained active in the community after his retirement. He was instrumental on a committee which started the work to create a workshop (Welles Shop) for those who belonged to the Iroquois Association for Retarded Citizens. By 1970, Paul was the executive director of IARC and he helped find and raise funds for the Iroquois Friendship House, which was later renamed the RP Roberts Friendship Home.
Kathy Grazis introduced her story on L'Erable by talking about some of the small burg's landmarks. One of those is the Longbranch restaurant, and another is St. John's Catholic Church, which is the oldest wood-frame church in the state. In 1901 the Sisters from the Service of the Holy Heart of Mary, Beaverville, took charge of the church and began teaching children.
One of the children who attended the convent was Al Capone's niece – the daughter of Capone's sister but no one knows where she lived as the students came from a large area. Capone had a large home which featured a beautiful Italian marble fountain. There are secret passages in all the rooms so he could get out at any time. The entire second floor was a ballroom with an Italian marble floor. The Iroquois River ran alongside the house and an underground tunnel, which led to the river, was built. This tunnel led to the dock where Capone had a boat to escape in if needed.
At the east end of L'Erable there was a dilapidated old barn. The owners left the old barn standing and when Grazis inquired why, she was told Capone once had a still there. When word came there would be a raid, Capone's men took the still to the creek and hid it. Whenever Capone was in L'Erable, he kept to himself.
Bob Hardwood gave a brief report on “The 3 Bills:” Bill Goodwine, Bill Clayton and Bill Cissna. A lot of the information about these three was garnered from their obituaries. Bill Clayton, whose wife was Elizabeth, settled in Section 8 in 1834. He held the office of justice of the peace and town supervisor. Bill Goodwine, founder of the village, was a rich landowner and politician. After he returned to Indiana, he was elected to the state legislature for two terms.
William “Bill” Cissna became a cattle trader. In 1864 he bought a farm east of Watseka and after two years he had 300 head of cattle and 500 head of hogs. Pigeon Grove was all included in Cissna's farm.
Harwood noted these three Bills were essential in getting the railroad into the area.
Gene Ochs told the story of Milford. At one time, Milford was known as the Corn Belt. Popcorn was grown and processed by Wagner's Products, seed corn was the product of Crow's Hybrid Seed Corn Company, and sweet corn helped establish a canning factory.
According to Ochs, two influential people were the Jones brothers – Alba and Ernest. They started the first bank in Milford – The Citizens Bank, which is now Milford Citizens Bank. They also had a lumber yard, coal company, hardware store, a livery stable and, at one time, an opera house. Jones Street in Milford is named in their honor.
In researching, Ochs spoke with Mr. Shoufler, who mentioned there were three people who may have been more important to the town than the Jones brothers. One of them was Colonel Thomas Vennum. North of Milford, by the seed corn company, is the Vennum Cemetery. Colonel Vennum's daughter is Marcy Vennum, who was featured in “The Watseka Wonder” book.
Another important person was Mr. Sivill, who started a drug store in Milford. Sivill fought for General Lee in the Civil War and he has the distinction of being the only Confederate soldier to be buried in Maple Grove Cemetery.
The person who may be considered the most influential but least known was Eugene LaHoate. Eugene's grandfather was Igo Ard LaHoate and he fought with Napoleon in the Battle of Waterloo. Eugene and his son, Edward, went to New Orleans where they set up a printing company. After Igo Ard passed away, Eugene and Edward moved to Marshall where Edward was a postmaster and newspaper editor.
When the father/son duo found Mr. Fox had a newspaper in Milford he wanted to retire from, they bought the paper – The Milford Herald – and at age 16, Eugene took over as editor. Eugene felt the town couldn't grow unless it had some kind of industry. As editor, he used his influence and got a rubber company factory to set up and this later became the Milford Canning Factory. During the war, the Milford Canning Factory was a base for prisoners of war. The German prisoners were on work detail to harvest sweet corn (a lot of it came from the Sumner Farms east of Milford).
Eugene became the postmaster, in addition to being editor, and he made the post office into an international post office. This meant packages could be mailed from this post office to all over the word instead of having to travel to Watseka or other post offices to mail packages. He is probably best known for securing a $7,000 grant from the Carnegie Foundation to build one of the first Carnegie libraries in the state. The original library was added to in 1999 and when the addition was made the brick wall on the back side remained and they tried to match the original moulding.
Eugene didn't rest on his successes – he thought the town needed a park. He approached the city fathers and let them know he envisioned a park the size of an entire block. The founding fathers had already had a hospital on the corner so the park didn't get as much area as he envisioned. Later, the school and a swimming pool were added to the block, but the park is still there.
Wanting to continue to help the community, so, with the help of his father-in-law, Mr. Fairman, who had 10 acres, and assistance from a group of men, he was essential in developing Maple Grove Cemetery on the west side of town. It is believed his position as editor helped him acquire a Civil War cannon, which is placed at the south entrance of the cemetery.
When Eugene sold his newspaper, he started up the Iroquois Advertising Company, which he operated 30 years. He also worked to get two grain elevators established in Milford, and there are still two there today. He promoted a blacksmith shop and established a dentist office (which, at one time, featured three dentists).
He wanted things to happen in the park and using his influence as an editor, he persuaded people to get the Iroquois County Fair to be established in Milford, where it ran for nine years. When Milford turned 100 years old, he decided he wanted a one-week fun fair so he worked to get different groups to come in and set up. It still continues to this day and is known as Milford Fun Days, which run each Father's Day weekend.
Eugene died at age 90, but he never got his name on anything even though he was instrumental in developing Milford.