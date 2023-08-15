On Sunday, Aug. 13, several members of the Iroquois County Genealogical Society presented a program on “1-Room Schools of Iroquois County.” Many of those attending had attended a one-room school.
Eileen Burns welcomed everyone to the program and Mary Buhr did a brief history, including photos, of some of the one-room schools of Iroquois County.
Prairie Green and Ross Farm schools
Jody Meents Munsterman, a former teacher, grew up in Ashkum – her childhood home was originally a one-room school house which had been moved to its location by Joe Poskin after the 1940s consolidation which created unit districts.
One of the stories her family re-told as she was growing up was the Ross Farm Box Social which took place on March 22, 1927. Munsterman's great-aunt, Elsie Lubben, was a teacher at Ross Farm School, which was located two miles west and one mile south of Ashkum on Hard Road. The Box Social was in celebration of George Washington's birthday and included a program.
Munsterman shared the story printed in the Feb. 22, 1927 edition of the Gilman Star. The headlines read “Two Girls Instantly Killed at Danforth; Limited Train Crashes Coupe Crossing Track.” The victims were Grace Meier and Elsie Lubben; Meier had assisted Lubben with the Box Social. According to the newspaper report, the accident took place at the Illinois Central crossing just north of the Danforth depot.
On Munsterman's paternal side of the family, her great-aunt, Vera Louise Dippel Lubben, was a teacher at Center School District 210. Ms. Dippel's first contract, signed May 7, 1937 and commenced on Aug. 30, 1937, was for eight months with compensation at $75 per month. It was Dippel who encouraged Munsterman to become a teacher. Munsterman also had the contract of her great-aunt Tillie Wessels, who was employed by District 182. Wessels' contract was for the sum of $40 per month for a term of six months. That contract stated “it is further agreed that the said teacher is to make her own fires and sweep the school room floor.”
Prairie Center School was attended by Munsterman's mother, Lorraine Wessels Meents. Prairie Center weas 1-1/2 mile east of the family's farmhouse in Crescent township. Lorraine's father, John Wessels, was a director of the school. The teacher was Annette Benner Wessels. When consolidation of the unit districts happened in the 1940s, Lorraine then attended eighth grade at Woodland. Later, Prairie Center was moved to Woodworth.
White College School
Kathie Grazis shared the memories of Nelle Wright. Long ago, Wright had written about White College School, located 1-1/2 miles north of Milford. This school educated students in grades 1-8, and Wright shared the duties of the teacher: build and bank fires, carry coal to the school, carry out the ashes, sweep, dust, scrub the floors – and for all the work she did, in addition to providing an education, she would earn $80-$100 per month.
Some of the students who attended White College School in the 1920's were: Ruth Decker, Earl Moore, Ethel Decker, Glen Decker, Ellen Moore, Vera Wolfe, George Boyd, Ethel Watts, Erma Galloway, Floyd Moore, Helen Decker, Margaret Mathewson, Lydia Fanning, Donald Davis, Annis Fanning, Marie Mathewson, Alvin Fanning, Lorraine Mathewson, Henry H. Fanning and Bertha Lydia Fanning.
When schools in the county were consolidated, White College School was moved from its location and became the dwelling place of several families. The structure was later destroyed by fire.
Search School
Sandy Love shared the memories of Roland Meyer who attended Search School District 132 in Crescent Township. He attended all eight years in this school located five miles south of Crescent City. This school had a small stage across the room in front of the blackboard which the teacher used to instruct – recitation benches were in front of that. Meyer spent a few years in the Navy after graduating Crescent City High School in 1945, and then studied at the University of Illinois. He went on to become an ag teacher in Cissna Park 1950-73.
He said when he became a teacher he wanted to take the students' welfare to heart, just as his one-room teachers did.
Willow Grove and Cissna schools
Ginny Lee's presentation was based on writings by Clara Pratt, who taught in the one-room schools. She was hired to teach at Willow Grove, which was approximately three miles south of Sheldon. Her salary was $75 per month for eight months. At one time, there were more than 200 schools in Iroquois County, with salaries ranging from $50 per month to $100 or more, for a few.
Willow Grove, like most county schools, had no telephone. Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Julien, who lived across the road from the school, told Pratt the back door to their home was never locked so the phone would always be accessible, which came in handy a few times a student would get ill. Though she enjoyed her four years at Willow Grove, Pratt said it was a 30-mile round-trip each day. So, when a teacher at Cissna School, just north of Watseka Oak Hill Cemetery, resigned, Pratt took the job, which made her daily round-trip eight miles.
Directors of Cissna School were Harrison Tuttle, John Hardy and Cecil Hamilton, with Alva James selected to replace Hamilton whose family moved to Watseka to start Hamilton Brothers Auto Parts. Pratt resigned from Cissna School after four years as she was needed at home but she did substitute teaching for the following: Effie Pierce at Victory, a school located northeast of Watseka; Mildred Mosher, who taught at Maple Grove School, west of Watseka; Gertrude Alberts at New Victor, south of Watseka; and Loraine Goldenstien in Columbia district, northwest of Watseka.
Pratt retired in 1976, having taught 34 years.
Maple Grove School
Memories of Carol Ann Carley who attended Maple Grove School, were shared by Mary Tilstra. Carley attended Maple Grove School, District 75, for first grade, which was 1949-50. Her teacher was Mildred Mosher. Maple Grove was on the narrow slab west of Watseka.
In describing Maple Grove School, Carley said it had a kind of porch out front and as you entered you went into the cloak room where you left your coat and boots. The teacher's desk was at the front of the room and was a bit higher than the desks with blackboards behind it. The student desks were hooked together on the floor with smaller desks in front and larger desks at the back for the bigger kids. The desks were wooden but they were hooked together with a metal bench seat and you could slide your books and papers in.
Following her year at Maple Grove, Carley was sent to the Crescent City schools.
Dodsonville and Leggottville schools
Myrna Bernier Schosser began first grade at Leggottville, which was just a short distance from the family's farm, west of Clifton. It was a modern school, built of brick, and had two rooms as well as bathrooms and a basement. The students were able to have hot lunches and Mrs. Sadler was the cook.
Schosser began first grade with Beatrice Lafond and their teacher was Mrs. Siggins.
In 1945 her family moved to the Peck farm on Route 49 and now she would attend Dodsonville School where Mrs. Frerichs was her teacher. It was here she met her best friend, Joyce Anderson (Sjuts). At this time, there were only eight kids in the school. When she began second grade, there was a new teacher: Esther Winterroth, who, according to Schosser, made learning fun. In the spring, Mrs. Winterroth would pile the students into her Chrysler and take them to Langham Creek where they would tramp through the woods (while learning the names of plants and trees).
Her last year at Dodsonville was fifth grade – at this time the little rural schools were being consolidated and the kids were sent to different towns and schools. For seventh grade, she went to Chebanse, where she spent seventh and eighth grade, as well as her freshman year of high school. For her sophomore year she went to the brand new Central High School, where she graduated in 1956.
Carley noted Dodsonville was the site of her happieset childhood memories. Another product of an education in that little school was Harold Gray, the creator of Little Orphan Annie.
Grace Country School
Norma Gierke Meier shared her memory of Grace Country School: She related while studying at their desks, the schoolhouse was burning around them. Her sister was startled to see flaming wooden shingles pass by the window. When the teacher, Ethel Siggins, was alerted, she got all the students outside where they found the roof totally in flames. The teacher loaded the students into her car and drove a quarter-mile to a farm house to alert the fire department; alas, by the time they returned to the school the roof had caved in.
The schoolhouse, Grace School, was straight east of Chebanse near the Iroquois River. Meier said her parents had been husking corn that day – one minute they looked over and saw the school, the next minute they looked over and it was gone. This event occurred in September and the day after the fire, it snowed.
Mrs. Siggins lived in Chebanse so she and the board made plans for the students to attend a makeshift school in the basement of her home. This provided a bathroom and electric lights, which were marvels for country kids. The next year, the students were included in classes at the town school in Chebanse.
Among the pupils in the school house in September, 1942, were: James Riley, Ina May Riley, Beverly Burling, Pat Burling, Dolores Gierke and Norma Gierke. Grace School was located 4-1/2 miles east of Chebanse, Section 15, T29N R13W, Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter.
Iroquois County Schools – Written by Ralph D. Moore
Ralph D. Moore was an educator, as was his father and great-grandfather. In 1983 he wrote about the early schools of Iroquois County and a lot of this writing was shared by Sue Ritzma:
Iroquois County was first settled in 1830, mainly by people from Indiana and Ohio. A school, not a tax-supported one but a “subscription” school, was set up in each settlement. A “subscription” school was privately operated, usually by a minister, lawyer, doctor or other educated person of the settlement. The oldest map of Iroquois County was created in 1860 and shows seven rural schools. The map showed 11 villages but there isn't any indication of schools in each of those villages. The first atlas of Iroquois County was published in 1884 and it shows the locations of 188 schools. Of those 188 schools, 180 can be identified by name and district number. In the 1904 atlas of Iroquois County, there are 203 rural schools, of which 201 can be identified by name and district number.
The first rural schools of Iroquois County were subscription schools built of logs. Moore's great-grandfather taught at Moore's Point in Belmont Township in the early 1830's. His father began his career at Point Pleasant School, also in Belmont Township, in 1888. By this time, there was a County Superintendent of Schools who judged the qualifications of prospective teachers. School buildings were now of frame construction and heated by pot-bellied stoves in the center of the room. Blackboards were boards which were painted black and nailed to the walls. The school rooms now included a globe, dictionary and perhaps a few maps, but no library books.
Moore began his education at New Victor School in Belmont Township in 1912 where there were 11 students in first through sixth grades. By now, the blackboards were made of slate, and kerosene lamps furnished light for evening programs. Lunches were carried to school in Karo syrup or Wishbone coffee pails and water came from a well and the bucket sat at the rear of the room where all drank from the same tin dipper.
Moore began his teaching career in 1925 at West Cleveland School in Douglas Township. His salary was $60 per month for eight months. Teachers' manuals were not always available so much teaching was done by trial-and-error. The rural teacher was not only a teacher but also served as janitor, playground supervisor, nurse, guidance counselor and, on occasion, a provider of community entertainment.
The dwindling rural population and the creation of better roads led to the end of rural schools. In the early 1940's, the school consolidation movement began. Eventually, the county went from 203 one-room schools and three two-room rural schools to 20 village and city elementary schools and 20 high schools. The number of school districts dropped to nine, one community consolidated district, two community high school districts, and three community consolidated elementary school districts.
Iroquois County had one private school – in 1863 the Methodist Church established a boarding high school at Onarga called Grand Prairie Seminary. This was a coed school and had 600 students enrolled at one time. The school closed in 1916 but was reopened in 1918 by the Bittinger family and was known as Onarga Military School. It operated until 1971 when it merged with the Junior Military Academy of Chicago. It was renamed Coe Military Academy and operated until 1973.
Old Burg and Jarvis schools
Mary Tilstra shared some of the memories of Alice Davis Bauer, whose parents were James and Belva Davis of Martinton.
Alice Bauer began attending Old Burg School on March 1, 1926. Her teacher, Effie Pierce, was from Watseka. Old Burg School was a typical one-room school. After remodeling, Old Burg School is still used as a family home (as of 2002).
In the fall of 1927 Bauer began attending Jarvis School, located east of her family's home on the southeast corner of the junction of Illinois Routes 1 and US 52. Her teacher was Ethel Montgomery. At this school, there was a rack on top of the furnace where the students would put their potatoes to bake or their soup to heat. This building faced north and had an entrance hall with a girls' coat room on one side and the boys' coat room on the other.
Bauer graduated from Jarvis School eighth grade at the age of 12 in May, 1932, after passing the state-mandated eighth grade final exam. The building was destroyed in the 1950s and the Maple trees along the west side of the big grassy play yard were removed sometime in the 1960's, which allowed the space to become part of the tillable farm which surrounded the yard.
