The Iroquois County Genealogical Society will conduct a cemetery walk of Prairie Dell Church Cemetery Aug. 14. There will also be an open house of the church, with John Lubben, sexton of the cemetery, giving a brief history of the church on the front steps. The walk will begin at 1:30 p.m. The church and cemetery are located at 2551E 2150N Road, which is 4 miles west of Iroquois.

The walk coincides with the open house of the church, which has undergone many renovations over the past several years. The Questers – Chapter Iroquois Antiquers were vital in getting all the church's windows repaired a few years ago.

