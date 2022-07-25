The Iroquois County Genealogical Society will conduct a cemetery walk of Prairie Dell Church Cemetery Aug. 14. There will also be an open house of the church, with John Lubben, sexton of the cemetery, giving a brief history of the church on the front steps. The walk will begin at 1:30 p.m. The church and cemetery are located at 2551E 2150N Road, which is 4 miles west of Iroquois.
The walk coincides with the open house of the church, which has undergone many renovations over the past several years. The Questers – Chapter Iroquois Antiquers were vital in getting all the church's windows repaired a few years ago.
A walk-through can be done of the church even though the ceiling is currently under renovation.There are two outhouses on the grounds and those will be available to attendees.
A look at the history of Prairie Dell Church notes the land was originally deeded to Samuel Warrick, Femer Cobb and William Brown. They then sold lots the church and cemetery sit on with proceeds going to the upkeep of the grounds. These men built a sawmill to process the walnut trees into lumber to build the church. Prairie Dell Church, which features tin walls and ceilings, is the oldest church in Iroquois County and it is listed on the Registry of Historical Places. The cemetery began in 1869, which was one year before the church was constructed.
Prairie Dell is a nondenominational church. In 1860 it was part of the United Brethren circuit, and in the 1880's the Methodist circuit took over. The Methodists wanted to buy the church but they were refused by the community. In the early 1900's, the Campbellites took over and they were later known as the Christian Church. During the 1950's the church was used by a Baptist group. The last regular service conducted in the church was in the early 1960's.
The ICGS is a non-profit group with its office located in the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. They have been conducting cemetery walks for several years, with the history of the cemeteries and stories of those buried in them shared during these walks. For the Aug. 14 walk, facts and tales about the families will be shared and these include Warrick, Durham, Williamson, Crow, Anderson, Gordon, and Karr. Other stories will be shared as speakers become available.
For this walk, attendees will be able to sit where they want as speakers will remain stationary. Prairie Dell is somewhat difficult to manage on foot so those who attend and plan to walk through the cemetery should wear good walking shoes. Attendants will need to bring their own lawn chairs and an umbrella or hat.
The gravesites of those being talked about will be marked with numbered flags to coincide with the speaker.
Members of Questers - Chapter Iroquois Antiquers will be available to take orders for mums at the event. Mums, which must be prepaid, will be available in yellow, bronze/orange, white, purple and red. The orders will be available for pickup from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Prairie Dell Church. A portion of the mum sales will be given to the church.
There is a small fee to attend the cemetery walk and cold bottled water will be available at no charge.
The board of directors of Prairie Dell Church and Cemetery has filed for 501(c)3 , which means the group will be non-profit. Both groups will have donation canisters during the open house and cemetery walk as donations are much needed and greatly appreciated by both. The Prairie Dell board of directors are John and Janice Lubben, Howard and Janet Loy, and Tim and Jeni Madison.
The ICGS will also sponsor a cemetery walk in September to coincide with the 150th anniversary of the village of Woodworth and St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Woodworth). Speakers will share information on how Woodworth got its name, history of the area and church, and stories of many of the families still living in the area. More information on that event will be announced as it becomes available.