Area officials are urging people heed the temporary burn ban announced earlier this month.
A lack of rain for several weeks has caused very dry conditions in the Illiana area. Officials say the most recent rains will not make up for the dry conditions.
Eastern Illinois Mutual Aid Fire Association and Iroquois County Board Chairman John Shure have each sent announcements about the current burn ban.
The announcement from the association reads, “Eastern Illinois Mutual Aid Fire Association, which is comprised of all 21 fire departments located in Iroquois County. Our main objective, has always been, and always will be “Life Safety” and the “Protection of Property.”
“There is currently a “Temporary Burn Ban” in place across Iroquois County, this was agreed on by the Fire Chiefs of Iroquois County. The Fire Chief has the authority to issue a temporary burn ban, pursuant with Illinois State Law (70 ILCS 705/8.20) directing everyone to refrain from any open burning, including landscape waste, agricultural waste, household trash, and garbage. Also included in this ban are “Consumer Fireworks Displays,” while companies professionally licensed, and insured through the Office of the State Fire Marshal are “at this time” still allowed to display fireworks. This may change depending on factors in which a municipality may refuse to allow the professional display to proceed. The Fire Department can by law impose fines for violation to this open fire ban, and will after warning and extinguishing these fires impose a fine of $100.00. Fines will double for second violation.
“This ban will be in effect for 30 days and be reexamined close to the end of that time period for possible extension, if possible the ban will be lifted earlier.
“Nobody wants to impose this Open Fire Ban and take the joy of fireworks away from celebrating our Independence Day, but much more importantly, we do not want to have to extinguish your house, or your neighbor’s house when it catches on fire.
“Thank you all for your help making this a safe time for everyone in this drought driven dangerous time across Iroquois County.”
Shure’s news release also asks residents to heed the warnings.
“Due to the current extreme drought conditions throughout Iroquois County, we are issuing a strong recommendation that all citizens refrain from any type of burning including the use of consumer grade fireworks until further notice,” Shure says in his statement.
“ At the present time, conditions are very favorable for the outbreak of wildfires and other uncontrolled events. Any rainfall in the near future is not anticipated to have any effect on the drought conditions.
“The Fire Chiefs in the county, with the authority granted by Illinois Statute, have approved a ban to prohibit any type of burning including the use of consumer grade fireworks. This ban will remain in effect until drought conditions have abated sufficiently. Please direct any questions to the Fire Chief of your local Fire Protection District.
“On behalf of the County Board, the Sheriff, and all Elected Officials, I urge everyone to cooperate with the Fire Chiefs in this matter.”