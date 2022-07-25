The Iroquois County Fair Talent Show celebrated 50 years July 20 by asking several former contestants to return and perform this year.
After this year’s contestants presented their performances as well as an exhibition performance by 2022 Ford County Fair Talent Show winners “Main Attraction,” several veterans of the Iroquois County Fair Talent Show took the stage.
Lauren Pueschell and Sadee Wuetherich, both of Watseka, presented a jazz dance duet to “It’s Raining Men.” The pair were a part of numerous dance groups that had seen success at the Iroquois County Fair Talent Show and advanced to the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs (IAAF) through the years.
Jordyn Ward, of Ashkum, presented a spirited vocal solo performance of “An Orange Colored Sky.” Ward placed third in the 2016 IAAF State Talent Show’s Senior Division.
To cap off the show, 2022 IAAF State Talent Show Senior Division winner Mitchell Galyen, of Watseka, took the stage dressed as Ozzy Osbourne and performed a piano solo rendition of “Crazy Train.”
Following the guest performances, this year’s Iroquois County Fair Talent Show winners were recognized.
Abbie Tindle, of Gilman, won the Junior Division with her vocal solo of “I’ll Fly Away.” The dance group “Elite Energy” took second place in the Junior Division for their contemporary jazz group dance to “On the Floor.” The group members include: Libby Hamilton, Dahlia Johnson, Amelia Marcier, Tessa Pankey, Addison McTaggart, Kate Sabol, London Starkey, Avery Schroeder, Harley Valentine and Melody Vice.
Megan Schippert, of Watseka, won the Iroquois County Fair Talent Show’s Senior Division with her vocal solo of “One Perfect Moment.” Rachael Dexter, of Danforth, took second place in the Senior Division for her vocal solo of “Pulled.” Max Gooding, of Watseka, took third place for his saxophone solo of “Jazz Pop Medley #1,” which he composed himself, in the Senior Division.