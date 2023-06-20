Application deadline for the local American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds is July 3 in Iroquois County.
The Iroquois County Board has been distributing funds to projects around the county since 2021 when it was allowed $5,266,577 in local recover efforts under the act.
According to information on the county’s website regarding ARPA, funds “are intended to help mitigate the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Iroquois County will be using the funds to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, address negative effects, provide services affected by a revenue reduction due to the pandemic and make investments into infrastructure related to the pandemic and current/future mitigation.
“Iroquois County will allocate funds for qualified businesses, not-for-profit entities, projects or direct to individuals based upon the ARPA rules, location, need, impact and equity. With the knowledge that municipalities received their own allocations, focus will be on rural areas of the County, County infrastructure and potential future emergency-related issues.
“ARPA funds are not directly available for private for-profit entities within any municipality, school district, health department, homeowners/renters within municipalities, tourism-related entity or business, or any other entity that is eligible for and received American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds via Municipalities, PPP, SBA and/or associated direct Federal, State and/or municipal relief funds. These entities have access to other ARPA funding and must apply to those sources first in order to be eligible for ARPA funds allocations.”
The funds can be used to support public health response, replace public sector revenue loss, water and sewer infrastructure, equity-focused services, address negative economic impacts, premium pay for essential workers and broadband infrastructure.
To date the county has had 129 applications many of which have been funded.
The most recent was $6,000 to the Iroquois County Youth Center to provide funding for aid to nonprofit organizations. That project was approved at the June 13 county board meeting.
To submit an application by July 3 people may return the application to the Iroquois County Finance Office at 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka, or email it to county finance manager Jill Johnson at jjohnson@iroquoiscountyil.gov.