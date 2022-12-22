Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee has announced that the county courthouse will be closed Dec. 23.
According to a press release from Perzee, the National Weather Service has issued a continued winter storm warning for Dec. 23, 2022. The warning indicated that Iroquois County could experience wind gusts of 50 mph with a wind chill of -40. This wind, coupled with the snowfall and drifting snow from Thursday’s winter storm, will likely cause treacherous conditions for motorists and possibly impassible roadways.