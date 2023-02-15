County Clerk Breein Suver wants to remind everyone in order to vote at the polls for the upcoming April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election, the last day to register to vote or change an address in the County Clerk’s office is Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

According to information from Suver, people may register to vote in the office of the Iroquois County Clerk located in the Clifford Bury Administrative Center, weekdays between 8:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. In addition, they may register in the office of their village or township clerk, with their precinct committeeperson or voter registrar in their precinct. For the name of a registrar near you please call the County Clerk’s office at 815-432-6960.

