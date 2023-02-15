County Clerk Breein Suver wants to remind everyone in order to vote at the polls for the upcoming April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election, the last day to register to vote or change an address in the County Clerk’s office is Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
According to information from Suver, people may register to vote in the office of the Iroquois County Clerk located in the Clifford Bury Administrative Center, weekdays between 8:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. In addition, they may register in the office of their village or township clerk, with their precinct committeeperson or voter registrar in their precinct. For the name of a registrar near you please call the County Clerk’s office at 815-432-6960.
To register, County Clerk Suver reminds people to bring at least two forms of identification, such as a driver’s license, social security card, utility bill, employer or student identification, credit card, birth certificate or naturalization papers, with your name, and one article must show your current living address.
Additionally, there is a link to a paperless on-line voter registration application on the Iroquois County website at www.iroquoiscountyil.gov/elections. You can use this link to register to vote or to update your voter registration. On-line voter registration closes on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
To change your address, you can either go to the County Clerk’s Office or mail in your voter’s registration card with your new address. For those who have changed their name by marriage since they last voted, they will need to re-register.