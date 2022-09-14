Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver would like to remind everyone that there is less than a month to register before the November 8, 2022 General Election, according to information from her office. In order to vote at the polls, the last day to register or change an address before the General Election is Oct. 11.

People may register in the office of the Iroquois County Clerk located in the Iroquois County Administrative Center, weekdays between 8:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. In addition, they may register in the office of their village or township clerk, with their precinct committeeman or voter registrar in their precinct. For the name of a registrar near you please call the County Clerk’s office at 815-432-6960.

Trending Food Videos