Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver would like to remind everyone that there is less than a month to register before the November 8, 2022 General Election, according to information from her office. In order to vote at the polls, the last day to register or change an address before the General Election is Oct. 11.
People may register in the office of the Iroquois County Clerk located in the Iroquois County Administrative Center, weekdays between 8:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. In addition, they may register in the office of their village or township clerk, with their precinct committeeman or voter registrar in their precinct. For the name of a registrar near you please call the County Clerk’s office at 815-432-6960.
people can also register to vote on-line through the County Clerk’s website. To access it, go to: iroquoiscountyil.gov/elections. Click on the “Paperless Online Voter Registration” and follow the instructions. (The last day to register to vote using the online website is October 23rd.)
To register, County Clerk Suver reminds people to bring at least two forms of identification, such as a driver’s license, social security card, utility bill, employer or student identification, credit card, birth certificate or naturalization papers, with your name, and one article must show your current living address.
To change your address, you can either go to the County Clerk’s Office or mail in your voter’s registration card with your new address. For those who have changed their name by marriage since they last voted, they will need to re-register.