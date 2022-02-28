Those in Iroquois County who are not registered to vote, and wish to be, please call the county clerk's staff at 815-432-6960, according to information from Iroquois County Clerk Breein B. Suver. The primary election is June 28.
A list of registrars and locations to register voters is available at the clerk’s office. People may also register at the county clerk's office, at the Administrative Center, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additionally, people may register to vote on-line.
The county's website address is: www.iroquoiscountyil.gov/elections. Click on “I Want To...”, then click on “Elections” and you will click on the Paperless On-line Voter Registration link and follow the instructions. Eligible voters must hold a valid Illinois Driver’s License or an Illinois state issued identification card.
In order to be eligible to vote at the polls for the June 28 Primary Election, the last day to register in the county clerk’s office or with deputy registrars is May 31. The last day to register on-line is June 12.
Electors may now apply to vote by mail either in the county clerk’s office or by phone at: (815) 432-6960. Also, people may visit the website www.iroquoiscountyil.gov/elections to print a Vote by Mail Application. Click on the Vote by Mail Application for Primary Election and print out a blank form.
The last day to vote early in the county clerk’s office before the June 28, Primary Election is Monday, June 27.
Handicapped and elderly voters may also vote at their polling place not accessible to them, by requesting a special application from the county clerk's office. Election Judges will assist voters who have properly applied for "Curbside Voting". Election judges are available to provide assistance when needed if a friend or relative cannot assist the voter at the polls.
For any information concerning registration or voting for the handicapped, please call the county clerk's staff at 815-432-6960.