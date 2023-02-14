Donation

Co-directors of the Iroquois County Christmas Cantata recently presented a check to IMH Hospice. Shown are (left to right): Denise Kosik, Pat Neal, IMH Hospice RN Clinical Coordinator Mallory Redeker and Jessica Fehland. Not pictured is co-director Erik Parmenter. Each year the cantata co-directors choose a local group to donate proceeds to from cantata presentations.

 Photo contributed

Iroquois County Christmas Cantata 2022 - “Hope of the Broken World” - was the first in a couple years due to Covid-19. Co-directors are Erik Parmenter, Denise Kosik and Jessica Fehland, but for 2022, past director Pat Neal stepped in to help the group.

Each year the cantata chooses an Iroquois County organization as the recipient of freewill donations collected at each presentation. This year, the non-profit IMH Hospice Memorial Fund was chosen at the recipient. The presentation took place recently with co-directors Denise Kosik, Jessica Fehland and Pat Neal presenting a check to IMH Hospice RN Clinical Coordinator Mallory Redeker.

