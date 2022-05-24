Several Iroquois County Board hopefuls attended the recent candidates forum May 19 in Watseka.
The event was conducted by the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce and the Iroquois County Republican Women’s Club.
Running for the office in each district in the June 28 primary are: District 1 — Lyle Behrends, Paul J. Ducat, Chad A. McGinnis, Michael McTaggart and Keaton Urban; District 2 — Steve Huse, Barbara Offill, David H. Penny, John Shure and Gerald “Jed” Whitlow; District 3 — Charles R. Alt, Paul Bowers, Donna Crow, and write-in candidate Raymond Williams; and District 4 — Roger Bard, Mitchell Bence, Doug Geiger, Scott Watts and John Zumwalt.
Jamie Bakken welcomed everyone in attendance at the Unit 9 School District Office in Watseka. She said the contested races are in District 1, 2 and 4, but all candidates in attendance were asked questions.
WACC President Cody Fredrick also welcomed everyone and introduced Mike Ruble as the moderator for the evening.
The candidates were given two minutes to introduce themselves. Each candidate was allowed to select one of seven questions out of a bowl and all the candidates in the district were asked the same question.
District 2
Offill was first to introduce herself. She married Pete Offill in 1973 and they were married for 48 years. They have a daughter, a son, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She has lived in Iroquois County for 50 years.
“My political experience: I’m an Iroquois County Board District 2 since 2016 to the present. Committees served on were judicial, management, tax and health. Presently I am chairman of the health committee with the animal control, tax committee and ARPA (American Rescue Plan) committee. I was appointed to the board of health in 2020. Republican precinct committeeman secretary from 2012 to the present. A member of the Iroquois County Republican Women’s Club, December of 2021. And my political views are that I am a conservative Republican with Evangelical values. I believe in the sanctity of life, the Second Amendment and upholding the U.S. and Illinois Constitutions, small government, fiscal responsibility and transparency. I do not believe in robbing Peter to pay Paul. It is my goal to lower taxes and keep Iroquois County’s budget in the black. Whenever I have a decision or a vote I always try to keep the taxpayers in mind and I go before my Lord with prayer to help me make the right decisions. A vote for me would be greatly appreciated,” she said.
Penny said he is from Buckley. He and his wife moved there in 2007. “We are empty nest, but they still like to come back,” he said. “I’m on the judicial committee. I totally agree with Barb. Fiscal responsibility is very important. Judeo Christian value is important because that’s a servant leadership type of attitude. Yes, I’m a minister, and yes I’m going to get my PhD in public policy but in many instances, so what. Some say a PhD is piled higher and deeper. You can have a lot of education but where is your heart really at. It’s about your heart. You have to look at each issue prayerfully and individually. Find the right network of people to come to the best decision you can on how you should or shouldn’t vote on issues individually. I’m definitely, of course, pro-life, smaller government.” He said that he has some ideas on how Iroquois County can be more independent fiscally.
Whitlow is from Gilman. He served 10 years on the board. “This last term I more or less decided I needed time off from a lot of things. I’m here, hopefully refreshed, and if elected ready to go and try to get things moving. It looks like there’s a lot of good harmony on the board right now. That’s wonderful for me to see.” He said he and his wife have four children and step children, 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. “I’ve been in Iroquois County most of my life,” he said. “The main goal is harmony. There’s too much division in the country. I think everyone will agree with that. It’s a mess. If I can make a little bit of difference that’s what I’m going to try to do. We need growth here in Iroquois County. Everyone needs growth. It’s just a shame to see things going the way they are. The man upstairs will take care of us, I also believe that. I’m a strong believer. I’m president of the Methodist Men at the Methodist church in Gilman. I served as police chief in Gilman, Onarga and Buckley, all three times at one time or another. I was case manager at Nexus for the troubled children. I think I made a difference at that. I just feel like I need to get back on the board if possible. I did miss it. I want to do something good if I can.”
Shure is from rural Buckley. He has been married for 60 years. “I’m a Christian with conservative views and principles. I’m a graduate of Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business management. I’m a veteran. I served two tours on active duty in the Army Aviation branch. I was employed as a field engineer and sales manager in the lumber industry, mostly on the west coast, for 10 years. I was then president and CEO for two small corporations for water cooling towers for 34 years.” He bought land in Iroquois County in 2005 and was the general contractor to build a home and barn. He has served on the county board since 2011. He has served on include ARPA, highway, zoning, management, judicial chairman, policy and procedure chairman and union negotiations chairman. He has been county board chairman since 2016. He was appointed to the Iroquois County Board of Health and was president from 2014-17. He is on the Iroquois Economic Development Board, CEO Board of Workforce Development and KRBC-YRBC River Basin Development Commission in Indiana. He said during his tenure on the county board the budget has been balanced every year.”
Question 1
What do you see as the Iroquois County Board’s top three challenges?
Offill said fiscal responsibility and keeping the budget balanced was first. “Sometimes it’s a challenge for everyone to see things the same way, which is ok if we don’t, if we can get along and work it out and get some things accomplished.”
Penny said he agreed with fiscal responsibility. “Part of that would be not only maintaining a balanced budget but finding some out of the box ways to increase some of our budget not only at the county level but the township level and city level,” he said. “I’d say bringing more businesses or helping businesses flourish is the second thing. And improving each city, for example, Buckley — and Buckley is not the only one — they have city water but don’t have city sewer, for example. It’s no easy fix to hear about these improvements and bring a lot of these cities up to where they need to be. I’m not saying I have all the answers.”
Whitlow said accountability with funds is important and spending it wisely is important. Harmony on the board is also important. “Being able to discuss ideas rationally and intelligently and come up with a solution is what it’s all about.” He said growth in the county is also important.
Shure said the most important thing is to find source of revenue and keeping pace with increase in costs experienced by inflation. Second is to find staff who are competent and able to do the jobs that are needed. “In any business, public or private, you have to have funds and money to operate, but if you don’t have staff who are competent to discharge that you are not going to succeed, so those two go hand in hand.” He said there are other things that could be mentioned. “It goes almost week by week as something comes up,” he said.
Question 2
What can be done to halt or curb the population exodus from Iroquois County?
Penny said, “One of the things that might be good to explore is for the county boards to get together, not just our county board but we collaborate with other county boards and see what kind of pressure we can put on our state legislators…to address the business taxes and things like that the are not just an Iroquois County experience, but Illinois in general. That might be something that the counties need to rally together and see what kind of pressure they can put on the state legislature.”
Whitlow said making people feel safe is important. “People like to see the presence of police around. They’ve taken a bad rap in the past, especially the recent past. I think people need to feel safe. Our county is a safe place to live. Also, we need growth. We need to come up with something to make it grow. I don’t have the answer. I wish I did.”
Shure said, “This is the $64,000 question that no one probably has a good answer to. This has been talked about a long time and nobody has found the magic number yet. If we get people to shop locally in this county and keep the revenue in this county the county becomes more prosperous and more businesses flourish then we’ll have more people moving to and living in this county.”
Offill said, “I would like to see how we can keep the young people here in this county. I would love to figure out a way to keep them here and have their families grow here. I haven’t found that all out yet. I’m still working on it.”
Question 3
Where do you see Iroquois County economically in the next 10 to 20 years?
Whitlow said he hopes the county is flourishing. It will take a lot of work. “We can’t just sit on our laurels. We have to put the footwork in to try and encourage people to come to our county. It’s not an easy task. There’s no magic formula for this, either.”
Shure said he has posed this question to the finance committee. He said they have been working on it, with the focus on the next year or two. “We are so dependent on the state for so much of our revenue, it just causes us great concerns. We are working on a five-year plan. I don’t know if we will go out 10 or 20 years. To me five years is a big step and a big improvement.”
Offill agreed with Shure saying that the county has no control over inflation like is being experienced at present. “It think we need to get Republicans in office and get the Democrats out so we can do something in our county. It starts of course in the local government and then your state and federal. It’s important we get Republicans in office.”
Penny said, “We’re a rural community. We’re an agricultural community. I wouldn’t want to do anything to change it. That’s part of the beauty of the county, but in some parts of the county that are more industrial and have that opportunity I think we might want to look at some type of industry that might come in — nothing to disrupt anything agricultural and change that — but that would add to our industrial side because I think we are a little light on that side. That would maybe bring us some endurance in the future of bringing some other type of business to the county.”
Whitlow said he agreed with Offill about getting Republicans elected. He also agreed with Shure to get people shopping locally.
Question 4
In your opinion what is Iroquois County’s most underused asset?
Shure said it is the talent and abilities of the people. “One of the things we need on the county board is an illustration of that. We need people that are experienced in management and finance and competent to do these things. There are a lot of people in this county who have these abilities but they are not being used to the fullest. To me the biggest strength in any county, but especially this one is the talent and abilities of the people.”
“I couldn’t say it any better, John. I totally agree with you. It’s the people. We need more people involved,” Offill said.
Penny also agreed, noting that focusing on the youth and keeping them here is important. “Showing them that they matter in the county and what programs in the county we have that can inspire youth.”
Whitlow said the youth is where the future lies. “If we don’t have the youth we don’t have anything,” he said. “I think our agriculture could be promoted more, too.”
District 1
Behrends and McGinnis were the only two present.
Behrends is vice chairman of the board. He is a business owner.
McGinnis is a bee keeper and has been on the been on the board since 2016. He is retired from the U.S. Army.
Question 1
What can be done to halt or curb the population exodus from Iroquois County?
Behrends said housing is a important. “COVID has shown that more and more people are going to be working from home. I think that with that ability to work from home, kids that grow up in the area, all their family is in the area, if they don’t have to move away for jobs, if they can work from home, I think they will. We just have to have places for them to live. I think some type of affordable housing in the area (is important).”
McGinnis said the zoning committee has been talking about this. “…make sure our zoning ordinances are friendly to bringing in affordable housing. I grew up in the country, there’s a lot of home sites where farmers aren’t surrounded, but there’s not home there anymore. How can we get that property back on the market? I think we have to market the county.” He said while people look at their property taxes and feel they are high “we are more affordable than many areas. So we have to market the county and market what we’re good at.”
Question 2
What do you see as the county board’s top three challenges?
McGinnis said, “Finances, finances, finances. With our property tax base and rising costs of everything. Right now the inflation under our current president, he’s really made a mess of it. We have to figure how we can do more with less. That’s the cards we’ve been dealt with.” He said if more residents come in and improve the tax base that would make the county stronger.
Behrends agreed. Finances are important. Housing is important. Businesses are important. “A lot of people don’t realize that Onarga has a business that employs up to 50 people at certain times of the year. They started out 20 years ago with five people. If we can somehow get those types of businesses that can grow, that would be very helpful to our budget.”
Question 3
What does Iroquois County have to offer that other counties do not? What makes Iroquois County special?
Behrends said affordable living is “a big thing. That’s something since I’ve been on the board has really tried to do — keep costs down as far as taxes and things along that line. Affordable living and freedom. We try to not pass a lot of laws that restrict people.”
McGinnis said. “I have to concur. The freedom — if you want to make some simple modifications, you want to add a porch, fix your roof, you don’t have to get a permit, where our neighbors to the north they permit you to death. We believe that you should be smart enough to figure out what is best. We’re not going to babysit every little thing. I think that’s our strength, that you can come down here, that rural lifestyle. If you want to homestead. We have small acres that allow you to do it. It’s a great place to raise a family. We have our issues, but small home style….that’s what it is.”
Question 4
Where do you see Iroquois County economically in the next 10 to 20 years?
McGinnis said, “ I hope economically we will be able to show the area this is a good place for small business, to run your business from home. With the age of the internet we should be able to market people to bring their business and work here. It’s hard to say, there’s so many variables that are out of our control. I think with the current board and the current mindset to try and keep property taxes as low as possible, we’re going to be ok. We’ll have our challenges but we will be ok.”
Behrends said he thinks the biggest challenge is going to be “being able to afford some of the contracts with the employees. They are very hardworking employees but the costs of everything are just skyrocketing. It’s going to be real tough. Hopefully we can maintain the staff that we have in the near future but that’s going to be a tough thing with the budget restrictions we are going to have.”
District 3
This is a district with no contested race, so there were no questions asked.
Raymond Williams is a write-in candidate for this district. He said that there is always work to be done and he wants to help see that accomplished.
Paul Bowers said he moved to Iroquois County 25 years ago. He taught schools for many years. He has been chairman of the Republican Central Committee. He said he is involved because of his daughter and grandson and he would like to have them back working and living in the county.
Donna Crow was not present, but sent a letter, which was read by Susan Wynn Bence. She said she is willing to have conversations with any county resident and if people have concerns or questions they are welcome to contact her. “I would respectfully ask for your support in the June primary and thank you for your support in the past.”
Alt said he grew up on a farm near Cissna Park. Went to college and then served in the military. He has been on the county board for four terms. “I’m looking forward to another one.”
District 4
Zumwalt said he is not a politician. He has been on the board for two years and learned a lot. “I’ve been working on a lot of the county farm management issues,” he said, noting that includes farm drainage issues and other issues related to the farm. He said he has also done a lot of work on the solar ordinance. He said it is important that there is farm representation on the board.
Bence said he has been in Watseka for 15 years. He is a retired operating engineer. The past few years he has worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation. He is an active member of the community. He is on the board of directors of the First Christian Church and immediate past president of the Iroquois County Historical Society, which he was for five years. He is a precinct committeeman. “I’m running for county board because I believe every board member should show up to meetings if possible. They should have a voice on matters before them. They should be accessible to their constituents. If elected I’ll be an active county board member and continue to participate in community events and county organizations.”
Geiger is a retired businessman from Watseka. He went to school in Watseka, then Illinois State where he graduated with a business administration degree. He worked for a year and then went to Southern Illinois and got his MBA. He worked in the suburbs for a while before he and wife Cheryl decided to live in Watseka and raise their three daughters. He started working with his parents, which he helped expand. That business was sold in 2014 and he retired in 2020. He has been involved in many organizations including Girl Scouts and Red Cross.
Bard has been on the board for three and a half years. “It’s been interesting,” he said. He has served on the planning and zoning committee, judicial, animal control and health committees. “You learn a lot,” he said, noting that while not everyone agrees on every issues, it is important to work together. “It has to be all melded together to form ordinances and whatever we want to get across.” He said working with the state can be frustrating sometimes but they do their best.
Watts said, “Even though we elect our county board members by district after the election every board member works for every citizen of the county. If elected I would strive to encourage all opportunities and ideas that advance and promote progress for the entire county.” He and his wife have been married 37 years and have three children and three grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He also served on the Unit 9 School Board for a number of years. “My time on that board showed me what good governance looks like,” he said. He recently retired as an American Airlines 737 captain after 31 years. “If elected some of my core beliefs inserving are responsible taxation, frugal use of county funds, limited government and strong support of public safety throughout the county. Also if elected my pledge is to serve the county with honestly, integrity and honor.”
Question 1
What do you see as the county board’s top three challenges?
Zumwalt said, “I think the first one is to maintain a balanced budget as we have for the last several years. It all comes down to the money a lot of times. The second one is to also encourage a lot of economic development in the county. It’s real difficult when we live this close to Indiana. I think the third thing is to try to take care of the farm land that we have. It’s a huge asset for the county and we need to do the best we can for it.”
Bence said, “I agree with John that the budget is a big issue. How to spend the money frugally is always nice. Taking care of the roads is a big issue with our county. Also it’s good to get all the different ideas and come to meter with issues at hand.”
Geiger agreed. “I go along with John that fiscal responsibility is utmost. Also probably finding personnel to fill the roles we have at the county levels with police and other departments. Last is probably setting up the policies and procedures moving forward that allow us to have economic attraction to other entities.”
Bard said, “Yes, I agree with John. The first thing is taxes and the budget. I think we are about one of the only counties in the state that has a balanced budget so we have to keep that up. And our farmland. That’s something that we have to really keep going. That brings in some income and we really want to keep that up. I agree with Doug on the roads. We’ve got a lot of roads in this county.”
Watts said, “I would say that the three top things is encouraging economic development. Everyone knows this is an huge agricultural community but maybe certain other things could be brought in as well. Budget issues are always there, working within our means. That would be number two. The third thing, I think a basic core responsibility of government is public safety. That has to be safeguarded and looked after and always thought about with any decisions you make concerning money.
Question 2
What can be done to halt or curb the population exodus from Iroquois County?
Bence said, “There’s no single answer to that question but we’ve got to promote businesses. If you don’t have a good business base you won’t have people coming here. They need a reason to come here. I believe getting a good business would be a good start.”
Geiger said, “ I agree with Mitchell that attracting and maintaining our business community is what would allow the population to come here. We have good infrastructure with hospitals and churches and schools so we can attract some outside citizens to come to our county. It’s a safe place to live also.”
Bard said, “That’s pretty much the definitive answer right there. Getting businesses in. We’ve got to work on how to get them in. We need ideas. We need people coming up with different solutions. We have to really work at it. We can’t keep seeing people moving away. There’s fewer people here. There’s fewer people buying things. Fewer people buying things is less tax money. That’s right down to the nitty gritty of it all.”
Watts said, “It’s all about jobs, opportunities and good schools and how do you get that. I don’t have all the answers but I think everybody agrees that’s what it’s all about.”
Zumwalt said, “I think one of the best things we have, or don’t have, is crime. Right now there are a lot of people moving down from up north to settle. A lot of the rural estates and home sites are really hot right now. I think we need as a county to try to develop some of these rural homesteads that are out there. I think that’s going to help provide a good, safe place for people to live. If you look at the plot maps there’s a lot of five-acre pieces that are under developed and I think that would be a great source of income for the county as far as getting those back on the tax rolls. I think the would be one thing that would be attractive.”
Question 3
Why are you running for office? What will you bring to the Iroquois County Board that will make you an effective board member?
Geiger said, “Like I said earlier I was produced, assembled and manufactured in Belmont and Middleport townships so I’d like to pay back the community that invested in me 30 plus years ago. I’d also like to bring my years of business and life experiences to county government. Being retired I have the time to commit to the responsibility.”
Bard said, “I’m finishing up my first term. It’s been an interesting ride. I’ve learned a lot. I’ve disagreed with some things and I’ve agreed with some things. Like I said earlier we have to agree to disagree. It’s been interesting and I’d like to continue for a few more years and see what I can do to help the people of the county and all the constituents of the county, not just of District 4, but all the constituents.”
Watts said, “Like everyone in this room I just want to bring a conservative voice to our county government, just like everyone here tonight, Republican voice. And I feel like through the things I’ve done in my life, the boards I’ve served on, the military and the company I worked for, I think I have some leadership skills that the board could use. That’s why I’m running.”
Zumwalt said, “The reason why I’m running is I feel that agriculture in this county needs a voice. Agriculture in this county is like the elephant in the room. I just think we need to have some people as representative of farmers and have a nice diverse group. I’ve feel like I’ve been helpful in developing hog farms in the Stockland area and so I think that’s real important.”
Bence said, “I’m new at this. This will be my first time as a county board member but I have been to a lot of board members and I feel I have a good feel of how it works. I can bring fresh ideas. I have a lot of work experience. I’ve seen a lot of different things. I think I can bring a conservative voice of reason.”
Question 4
What does Iroquois County have to offer that other counties do not? What makes us special?
Bard said, “Iroquois County is the third largest county in the state. It’s also a rural county, so we have a lot of wide open spaces. There’s also a lot of land that has timber in it. I think people will find that it’s just a great place to live. We’ve have facilities for different types of things. We have hospitals here.”
Watts said, “I think what makes this county special and really great is the rural nature of it. Wide open spaces. You know each other. When you live up in the suburbs you see people but you might not see the same person twice in a year. To me, that’s the best thing about living here.”
Zumwalt agreed. “I’ve lived other places in this world. Nobody knows each other and nobody cares to know each other. We all know each other but if we don’t know the names we know their faces. Secondly I think the jewel we have in Iroquois County is the fair. There have been a lot of other counties that have beer tents and different things; there’s just a different nature. The fair is really something we have that is special.”
Bence said, “I agree with everything that has been said. We have a small-town feel and there’s nothing like living in a small town. I grew up in Iowa in a town with as many people as we have in the whole county so it’s a lot different experience for me. We have railroads and we are close to the interstate. There’s a lot of good things Iroquois County has that we can benefit from.”
Geiger said he agreed and also noted “the low crime rates that really make it safe and a good place to raise a family. We have the infrastructure and then the schools and hospitals to support that along with transportation that allows us to get anywhere really quickly.”
Question 5
In your opinion what is Iroquois County’s most underused asset?
Watts said, “We have plenty of space for plenty of businesses and maybe that’s the most underused thing.”
Zumwalt said, “I think we need to develop more with the 4-H and the fairs. Some of the 4-H groups are struggling to get members. I think it would be good for this county to help develop that and help develop with Extension, too.”
Bence said, “The county fair is underused. We can use that place more than we do, just a few weeks out of the year. I know this might be a radical idea but they always talk about consolidating the schools. I think out there south of the fairgrounds would be a good place for a school in the county.”
Geiger said, “I think John had a good point earlier talking about the rural estates. I’d go further in the sense that with the crime and other issues up north people want to move to more safe and rural areas. We could expand on your rural estate. Watseka is struggling for places to build homes so throughout the county we could probably use developments that make it economical for people to move and build homes.”
Bard said, “I would have to say it’s young people, because so many of them are moving away. If we could keep them here and if we could bring them back to establish businesses that would bring in jobs that would be something I think would take care of a lot of things. It would take a long time.”
Zumwalt said that the county’s best export is the children and he agrees that it would be good if something could be figured out to help keep them in the county.