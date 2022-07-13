At the July 12 meeting Iroquois County Board members had questions about the board of health and health department operations.
After the health department committee report was read, several board member asked some questions.
But the questions first started with public comment from resident Cylis West.
“I did not plan to speak at one of these meetings until I had come to several but I have strong feelings about some of the meetings that I have gone to and I would be very upset with myself if I did not make a statement, so I’m going to,” he said.
He asked for a show of hands of people who were at the board of health meeting on July 6. “I was,” he said. “I thought it was pertinent as a community member to go to that meeting. Our board of health — there is a couple of members that regularly do not show up to the meetings. It is my understanding that one of the members has a medical condition that would prevent him from participating. I think that is not right. I think that two new people need to be appointed.”
West said, too, that the board of health voted to pay an undetermined amount of overtime to the administrator. “There was no dollar amount, no proof of anything. I have a problem with that,” he said.
“I have some concerns with what is going on with the board of health and the fact that the county board has not been put it on the agenda for the past two months,” he said.
Later in the meeting board member Steve Huse said that he believes the board should address the concern about new board of health members being needed. County Board Chairman John Shure said it is being looked at.
Board member Chad McGinnis also said he had questions about the board of health’s oversight and that there are questions about overtime in that department as well as the environment culture in the department. He said he wants to make sure how the oversight is done and that all the Ts are crossed and Is are dotted. “I understand that there are still some things being watched by the states attorney,” he said.
“There’s very little I can say about it,” Shure said, noting that he and board member Lyle Behrends got in touch with the board of health attorney when they first learned of the issues. He said an investigation was conducted and completed under the personnel policies that were applicable to the situation and recommendations were completed and the board of health adopted the recommendations
Shure said there is also a state police investigation going on concurrently and he did not want to discuss the matter too much so as not to jeopardize that investigation. He cautioned people about talking too much about the matter until all investigations are completed.
McGinnis asked about the recommendations and said board members are being asked about the matter.
Shure said the board of health adopted the recommendations that were made in the public meeting but part of the minutes of the board of health have not been approved. “As you know with our minutes here the minutes are not official until we approve them,” he said.
Shure said, “Rumors have very little factual basis.”
States Attorney Jim Devine said he could get the recommendations because they were talked about in public.
“I think it is critical that everyone on this board knows what those recommendations are,” McGinnis said.
“Why do you think that’s critical?” Shure asked.
McGinnis said he has concerns about the culture of the health department and its environment. “I have concerns about the oversight of the board of health to ensure it is a positive place versus a hostile one. I have concerns about the documentation of overtime. I’m not saying that overtime wasn’t earned, but there are rumors about how it is documented and so I believe board members have the right to know we are properly documenting that. One for the protection of the board of health and protection of the employees and as taxpayer money….”
Shure interrupted, “Those are board of health matters, Chad, not county board matters.”
Several board member said “we pay the bill”.
Shure said, “No.”
“We report to our constituents,” McGinnis said, noting that if people have questions about how the management of the department is being conducted the county board members should be able to ask questions and find answers for their constituents.
“The board of health reports to you as a chairman,” McGinnis said. “They do not report to me,” Shure said.
“They have to be accountable,” said board member Michael McTaggart. “If they are not accountable to you or this board, who do they report to?”
Board member Donna Crow said, “As a historical note, a previous county board chairman removed an entire public health board, so again we come to the question of accountability. And we heard that additional overtime was approved in last week’s meeting. How has overtime accrued? Why has that not been submitted in pay periods that it was accrued in? Why has it built up? I can’t understand that. That’s just a simple question.”
“The answer to that is that it is part of the investigation being done by the state police,” Shure said.
Behrends said, “We do have investigations going on. I think the states attorney has a very good handle on it. While we do have oversight to some extent, we probably want to watch. If you have questions, go to John, though be very careful what you say otherwise you may be part of a lawsuit.”
Behrends said the county handles the payroll for the health department “as a service to them.”
McGinnis asked if the board of health has “without a doubt” seen proof of the overtime since it was approved last week by that board. “That should be public,” he said.
“That’s my concern about continuing to approve that payroll if there’s strong concerns about the lack of supporting documents,” he said.
“’So basically you are saying that any decisions made the board of health does have to have your approval,” Shure said.
“The board of health has to have accountability to the taxpayers at the end of the day. There’s no world where that can’t be the situation,” McTaggart said. “Otherwise, as a taxpayer, I’m not paying for it. This has to be abundantly clear, Jim (Devine). Who do they report to?”
Devine said, “I have to be careful with my words. This is an investigation by the Illinois State Police. I’ve met with them. I’ve spoken with them. I know what’s going on. I know how we need to be careful with information that gets publicly disseminated because I don’t want to interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation. Period. For us to talk about it. You have the right to ask questions I don’t doubt that at all. I don’t think we have the obligation to provide you answers when there is an ongoing criminal investigation by the Illinois State Police. That’s my caution. If you are going to ask me a lot of questions about it I’m not going to answer.”
“My question is very simple,” McTaggart said. “If the head of the health department is accountable to the health department board of directors, who is the board of directors accountable to? They as board of directors, just like we are representatives of the taxpayers, the people. We are elected by the constituents to represent their financial and lawful interests, whatever you want to call it.
“It’s a very simple question,” McTaggart said.
Behrends said, “May I try? Ultimately that board is accountable to us and the chairman, but it is purposefully made very difficult to insulate them from political stuff. So ultimately, yes, they are accountable to us, but it’s not something that can just be done boom. There would have to be several steps, I’m sure, taken. There is a separation so it doesn’t become political and people get removed and put in for political reasons. The last case, where the entire board was removed, was extreme circumstances. This may end up being that. We don’t know yet, because there is an ongoing investigation.”
McTaggart said at the end of the day a board of directors of any corporation needs to know and take steps to insure that all internal control steps are being taken care of properly.
“I think they are doing that,” Shure said.
Crow asked about when a salaried employee in any department would be paid overtime. “I think your question gets to the heart of the investigation and I can’t answer that,” Shure said. “We have to allow that process to continue.”
Crow asked Shure to report to the county board about the end result of the investigation whenever it is completed. Shure said if he is given the reports he will report to the board.
During the meeting, it was noted that board member Barb Offill had the recommendations approved by the board of health and she was asked to read those. She read from her phone:
— the administrator and department heads will be required to complete approved training for personnel, conflict resolution, crucial conversations and stress management. Life training will be available to all health department employees.
— the board of health is requiring that all employees work from the office during normal business hours unless their job description otherwise.
— the administrator will set up a monthly calendar of expected out of office commitments to be shared with all staff. On her out of office days or not available by phone will show a designee who is the contact in the administrator’s absent.
— to preserve public image the board of health requests that all public health department employees refrain from video gaming or similar activities during working hours.
— the board of health recommends a mediary for daily activities between employees and the administrator as we work through these personal issues.
“It’s still ongoing,” Offill said. “There’s going to be other recommendations. This was what was decided in a four-hour meeting. We were really looking into it.”
Shure said what has been done has been to help “maintain the integrity” of the public health department. He said it is important to be patient and wait for everything to play itself out.