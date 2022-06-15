A current Iroquois County Board member who was seeking re-election has had to pull out of the June primary and resign due to a change in his occupation.
David H. Penny, a District 2 board member, wrote a letter that county board chairman John Shure read in the June 14 board meeting.
“To my constituents and supporters in District 2, neighbors and fellow County Board members, in very prayerful consideration of my person and professional circumstances, I accepted a position in the U.S. Postal Service,” Penny says in the letter. “Unfortunately, this causes me to be in conflict with the federal Hatch Act, which prohibits me from serving in a partisan elected position while employed b the USPS.
“Therefore, regrettably and with a heavy heart, I put announce my resignation from the Iroquois County Board, effective June 10, 2022. Additionally, I must also regrettably withdraw from the upcoming primary election.
“I thank you all who voted for and supported me to serve district 2 and the county as a whole. It has been a privilege. Should circumstances alter again in the future, I may ask again for your trust and the privilege of election to public service.
“The Lord Jesus raises up or removes according to His good pleasure,” Penny says. “I am confident that He is raising up very qualified men and women during this election season at all levels, according to Exodus 18:21, our county board being no exception. I pray we all prayerful considered whom we shall vote for at the local, county, state and federal levels and that turnout is high.”
Shure went on to say that the Iroquois County Republican Central Committee has been informed. “I believe the Republican precinct committee has a candidate in mind. I informed them that we would consider that candidate at our July meeting, so that’s where that stands,” he said.