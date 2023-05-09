The Iroquois County Board remembered county engineer Joel Moore at its May 9 meeting.
Mr. Moore passed away April 21. He also was the Thawville Fire Department chief.
“This morning we’re going to take a few minutes to honor and celebrate the life of county engineer Joel Moore,” said Iroquois County Board Chairman John Shure.
He introduced Mr. Moore’s parents Grace and Kenny Kinder of Mahomet, Ford County Engineer Greg Perkinson, several past county board members including Russell Bills, Ernie Curtis and Roger Bard, as well as current county board members and guests.
Shure asked for a moment of silence for Mr. Moore.
Joel Moore was hired by the Iroquois County Board July 11, 2006, Shure said. “He served faithfully until his untimely passing on April 21 of this year. That means he served as county engineer 16 years, nine months, 10 days.
“I feel like we were very blessed to have Joel in that time. He obviously did a great job as our county engineer,” Shure said.
“I’d like to talk a little bit about some of the things that I think defined Joel,” he said. “In his office at the highway department hung a picture of his hero, John Wayne. Joel’s life mirrored John Wayne in many ways. His office was decorated with many other items that we will be hearing about a little later.
“Joel was a committee public servant. He was involved in many organizations,” he said.
Mr. Moore was a member of the Fire Chief Association, was state secretary of the Illinois Red Knights Motorcycle Club, and was past president for 10 years and charter member of The Red Knights Chapter 16. He was a board member of the Illiana Tractor Pulling Association. He was co-owner of Bro-Mance Motor Sports and was the Newcomb Township cemetery sexton. He was a member of the Verein Deutsch-Drahthaar.
“It’s amazing to think that somebody is so dedicated to public life and serving the people around them,” Shure said. “Joel had a knack of making you feel good about yourself. He exemplified somebody you would want as your neighbor. But, to me, he was someone I would want as my best friend.
“He wasn’t perfect, but he was Joel,” Shure said.
When Bills was on the county board he was the highway committee chairman.
“I would really like to say how much the county is going to miss Joel,” Bills said. “I appreciate the family that raised him and his wife Melisa.”
Bills said that there were times of challenging issues in the highway department and Moore was able to work through the issues. “Joel was always very creative and very knowledgeable. He was very spirited. It didn’t matter if it was a surprise flood that we were having to deal with or blizzard, he always came through and made it so it was the least burden on everybody. He did it always in a way that he was looking out for every side of the issue that he was dealing with.
“He was so good with personnel and other folks he had to deal with on a daily basis. He could always find truth in stuff and he is going to be so greatly missed by Iroquois County,” Bills continued.
Bills said that he was able to get to know Moore and spend time with him and his family. “He was always very agreeable,” he said, noting that one time Moore said he was going to buy a tiller for the county and Bills wasn’t sure about the purchase. “What he did with that tiller totally amazed me and those roads I travel today and I’m totally amazed how solid of roads we have out there for the least amount of dollars. I’m really going to miss him, and Iroquois County is going to miss him.”
Board member Charles Alt is the current chairman of the county highway committee. “Nothing was greater than working with Joel during those meetings,” he said. “He was always ready. I don’t think he missed a beat in any of it. He had a long list of plans.”
Alt said that Moore kept the shop in very good order. “No matter the season, no matter what problems had happened, it was always a perfect shop. Everything was in its place. “
Iroquois County Economic Development Executive Director Angel Crawford said, “Joel was a great example of someone who loved his job and was excellent at his job. He conveyed it in every way, always. That’s one of the best things I remember about him. He was just a good person.”
Shure directed everyone’s attention to a picture of Moore that was display on the screen in the county board room, which included his signature hat and his dog. “That picture really captures him so well,” Shure said.