Iroquois County has a new emergency management agency director and an acting supervisor of assessments.
At the July 11 meeting, the board approved Mia McCammon as acting supervisor of assessments. Current supervisor Bob Yergler will retire in August.
The board also approved Scott Anderson for the emergency management agency director position.
During the policy and procedure committee report, the discussion of hiring a supervisor of assessment was mentioned and the board went into executive session to discuss the matter. Board member Scott Watts asked the person’s name and the qualifications of that person.
“I think if the board is going to vote on it they should know a little bit more than what is on this report,” he said. The name was not revealed before the executive session.
After the executive session the board re-entered into open session and voted on the hiring of Mia Mccammon as acting supervisor of assessments, with Mitchell Bence voting no.
In the new business portion of the meeting, board Chairman John Shure said that he and Eric Ceci, current emergency management agency director, had reached an agreement with Scott Anderson of Watseka, who was selected for it. He will start Aug. 1. That motion as approved by the full board.
Other appointments made July 1 include Morris Tammen of Thawville for drainage commissioner of Ridgeland Drainage District #2, term to expire on the first Tuesday of September in 2026; Mark Nagele of Sheldon as drainage commissioner of Sheldon Drainage District #1, with a term to expire on the first Tuesday of September in 2026; Amanda Bard of Iroquois, as trustee of Concord Fire Protection District, with her term to expire on the first Monday of May in 2026 and Brenda Burnett of Watseka to the Iroquois County Public Health Department Board for a three-year term.