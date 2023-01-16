Iroquois County deputies responded to 10,636 calls for service in 2022, up from 9,299 in 2021, 9,239 in 2019 and 9,032 in 2018.
Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee reported year-end stats for his department to the Iroquois County Board. The board noted those statistics at its Jan. 10 meeting.
The reports shows that there were 563 prisoners booked-in in 2022, compared to 557 in 2021, 667 in 2019 and 698 in 2018. Five hundred third-nine of those were adults and 24 were juveniles. The 2021 numbers show 558 adults and 11 juveniles. The 2019 numbers show 654 adults and 13 juveniles and the 2018 numbers were 666 adults and 32 juveniles in 2018.
The average daily population at the jail in 2022 was 21.46 compared to 19 in 2019, 31 in 2019 and 21 in 2018. The average length of stay was 18.42 days, compared to 18 in 2019, 33 in 2019 and 24 in 2018.
There were 12 inmate transports to the department of corrections, compared to 18 in 2021, 33 in 2019 and 24 in 2018.
There were 40 inmates picked up in other counties. That number was 47 in 2021, 37 in 2020, 47 in 2019 and 36 in 2018.
Perzee’s report also lists Civil Process Services, which were at 1,369 in 2021. There were 1,275 such services in 2020, 1,276 in 2019 and 1,513 in 2018.
There were 99 tow reports for 2022. The department handled 92 tow reports in 2021, 71 in 2020, 70 in 2019 and 71 in 2018.
The department also handled 251 accident reports in 2022. There were 265 accident reports in 2021, 207 in 2020, 256 in 2019 and 259 in 2018.
The department had 550 offense reports in 2022, compared to 579 in 2021, 446 in 2020, 466 in 2019 and 439 in 2018.
The final stat on the list is part time jail hours, which were at 286.5 hours in 2022.
In his December report to the county committees, Perzee said for that month there were 39 arrests/intakes - 31 male and eight female. As of Dec. 31 the daily population average at the jail was 22.52.
There were 50 appointments for medical/mental health, with 31 in house: seven IMH/ER/prompt care visits; one IMH doctor appointment; four mental health visits; 17 nurse practitioner visits, which are every other Thursday; five inmate medical and intake exams; six dentist; two IMH lab; three telehealth, four Duane Dean Clinic in Kankakee for methadone; and one Gibson Area Mental Health visit.