Iroquois County deputies responded to 10,636 calls for service in 2022, up from 9,299 in 2021, 9,239 in 2019 and 9,032 in 2018.

Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee reported year-end stats for his department to the Iroquois County Board. The board noted those statistics at its Jan. 10 meeting.

Tags

Trending Food Videos