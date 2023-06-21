By CARLA WATERS, Managing Editor
By CARLA WATERS, Managing Editor
The Iroquois County Board approved liquor licenses at its June meeting.
The licenses are good from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.
They include: Buckley America Legion Post #432, Buckley, club; The L’Erable Corp, Inc d/b/a The Longbranch, Clifton, 1 a.m.; Shagbark Golf and Country Club, Onarga, club.; Shewami Country Club, Sheldon (also applying for raffle and poker run license to run concurrently), 1 a.m.; DX3 Inc d/b/a The Isles, Buckley, 2 a.m.; Hideout Bar & Bait Inc., Beaverville, 2 a.m.; Coronis LLC - Beans & Barley Brews Series, Ashkum, 1 a.m.; Toper LLC d/b/a The Topper, Watseka, 2 a.m.; Artesia Brewing LLC, Thawville, Class M; and Lakeview Operations LLC d/b/a/ Lakeview Country Club, Loda, club. Crescent City Lot Owners Association of Spring Creek RV Park applied for a raffles and poker run license to run July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.
The board also approved an ordinance amending chapter 4, alcoholic liquor, of the county code, which allows a special license to allow sale of liquor before noon on Sundays, provided that the “extended operation of the establishment will not constitute a public nuisance, and the establishment otherwise conforms with the laws of this state and the provisions of this chapter.”
Ad additional annual icons fee of $250 will be charged for that special license.
