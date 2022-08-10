The United States Election Assistance Commission (EAC) has designated August 16, 2022, as Help America Vote Day, according to information provided. This day of action is meant to assist election judge recruitment efforts in communities across the country. Iroquois County is actively recruiting election judges for the upcoming November 8, 2022, General Election and beyond.
Election Judges’ duties include setting up and preparing polling locations, including setting up voting equipment, signing in and processing voters, demonstrating voting procedures, assisting voters, closing the polls, canvassing, and reporting election results back to the counting center at the end of the night.