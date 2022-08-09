The Iroquois County Treasurer’s Office will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for collection of taxes and to asset taxpayers with questions they may have, according to information from Treasurer Kurt Albers.
The last day to pay the second installment without penalty will be Sept. 9.
The office will be closed Sept. 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
After the delinquent date, 1 1/2 percent interest on farmland, residential, commercial and industrial must be charged per month on the second installment, according to Illinois State Statute.
Taxes are also payable at all Iroquois County banks. The last day to pay taxes at a bank this year is Sept. 9. Taxes can also be mailed without penalty as long as the postmark reads Sept. 9, paid at the county treasurer’s office or placed in the outside drop box.
No personal checks will be accepted after Sept. 16.
Payments must be received by Sept. 23 in order to avoid publication. Judgement will be held on Oct. 21. The tax sale will be at 9 a.m. Oct. 24 at the county administrative center.
The last day to register as a tax buyer will be Oct. 7.
The last day that credit card payments are accepted will be Oct. 7.