The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Education and administration of Crescent City Grade School have set a meeting to discuss the deactivation of Crescent City Grade School's junior high. This meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Crescent City Community Center. It is open to all those with an interest in CCGS, including parents, staff and the general public.
What the board has put on the ballot is an item in which voters will decide whether or not to deactivate the junior high, which is grades 6-7-8. Also to be discussed are district finances, staffing issues and the status of Crescent-Iroquois High School. These are important issues which need to be addressed so anyone with an interest is welcome to attend. It is stressed, the issue is to deactivate the junior high, not consolidate with another district.