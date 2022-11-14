In the Garden Pic 1.jpg

Prairie dropseed is shorter native grass that nicely accentuates the edge of garden beds or walkways.

As fall progresses and most plants lose their leaves or retreat to their winter dormancy, portions of the landscape can appear bare and boring for winter. Evergreens and woody plants are commonly considered the best specimens for winter, providing structure throughout the seasons to stand out in winter as other plants fade. However, there are quite a few native herbaceous plants that hold their own in winter but are often overlooked.

Native grasses are some of the best performers with respect to winter interest. Their tall stems provide vertical structure that creates a presence in the dormant landscape. Add a blanket of snow, and their extreme height is further accentuated.

